MOM: TAFEP 'currently in touch' with NOC to look into allegations of workplace harassment, withheld salaries

More authorities looking into the matter.

Mandy How | October 21, 2021, 06:35 PM

More authorities are looking into the Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) saga.

On Oct. 21, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed that a report has been lodged over the matter.

On the same day, a joint statement by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (TAFEP) said that the latter is currently in touch with the media company to look into the matter as well.

This comes after feedback from members of public about allegations against NOC, the statement said.

The authorities remind employers to keep workplaces safe and harassment-free, as well as to pay their employees on time.

"Individuals who encounter workplace harassment and have their salaries withheld should contact either TAFEP or the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) early for assistance," MOM and TAFEP added.

Those with knowledge of criminal conduct should also report such incidents to the police immediately.

Top image via Sylvia Chan's Instagram page, NOC/YouTube

