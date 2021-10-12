Anonymous Instagram account in NOC saga gets pro bono law representation

On Oct. 11, a lawyer representing Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) sent a cease and desist letter to the @sgcickenrice Instagram account.

Following this development, the Instagram page said that it was "in the midst of consulting legal advice."

Although followers have suggested that the page set up a crowdfunding campaign, the user behind the account has said that it is unable to do so as their identity is anonymous.

Responded to lawyer's letter

On Oct. 12, @sgcickenrice updated its followers that law firm Eugene Thuraisingam LLP is acting for them.

Thuraisingam's letter pointed out that NOC's letter has not alleged that the claims made by @sgcickenrice since Sep. 30 are untrue.

The letter added that they are in the midst of taking @sgcickenrice's instructions and will respond substantively in due course.

Eugene Thuraisingam LLP also requested clarification if this sentence in NOC's letter — "We also have our Client's firm instructions to lodge complaint(s) to the relevant authorities on your conduct, if required." — is a threat to institute criminal proceedings against @sgcickenrice.

Pro bono work

In response to Mothership's queries, the law firm confirmed that they are representing @sgcickenrice on a pro bono basis.

The page also took the opportunity to thank its followers for the "kind words and support" via the Instagram post's caption.

