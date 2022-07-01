Back

Ex-NOC Ryan Tan returns S$1,000 donated by follower after netizens point out his 'lavish lifestyle'

The follower is donating the money to charities instead.

Zi Shan Kow | July 01, 2022, 04:54 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

After claiming he was "officially broke", former co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics (NOC) Ryan Tan received S$1,000 from Khoo Keat Hwee, the founder of Mentai-Ya Japanese Cuisine.

Khoo said on Jun. 30 that Tan has returned the money.

What happened

Khoo posted a TikTok video on Jun. 25 about sending Tan S$1,000 after coming across Tan's Instagram stories about being "officially broke".

In the comments section of Khoo's video, users were quick to point out that Tan is still living a "lavish lifestyle".

Khoo replied to these comments, saying that Tan could still be going through a hard time.

On Jun. 24, the same day he shared about being "officially broke", Tan thanked Khoo for the S$1,000 and another individual who had sent him S$30.

Instagram story from Jun. 24. Image from Ryan Tan/Instagram via Hardwarezone

Instagram story from Jun. 24. Image from Ryan Tan/Instagram via Hardwarezone

On Jun. 26, Tan clarified that by "broke", what he meant was he has "lost 90 per cent of what [he] used to have".

He elaborated that he has no fixed income and clients sometimes do not pay him on time.

"If the situation persist then I'll be in a tight spot," he explained, but said he was "still managing".

Instagram story from Jun. 26. Image from Ryan Tan/Instagram via Hardwarezone

On Jun. 30, Tan posted an Instagram story and wrote: "Tell the world I'm poor but u guys still think I'm swimming in money".

Instagram story from Jun. 30. Image by Mothership.

Khoo says Tan declined the S$1,000

Khoo told AsiaOne on Jun. 30 that Tan has refused to accept the S$1,000.

According to Khoo, this was apparently because Tan had been affected by the comments on Khoo's TikTok video on Jun. 25.

Khoo added that he did not want the refund and did not donate money for publicity's sake.

"I told Ryan that I still root for him and wish to see him rise again," Khoo shared.

Khoo did not know much about Tan

In a follow-up TikTok video on Jun. 30, Khoo said he misunderstood what Tan meant when he called himself "broke".

He explained he didn't know much about Tan or influencers in general, and only realised later that Tan was doing "way better than" him.

Khoo said he was not aware that Tan lives in a private property and owns a fully-paid-for Range Rover that he himself would not be able to afford.

"The joke's on me," Khoo quipped.

@kayakakI still root for him & wish him the best. Sure he will come back greater than ever. 👍 jiayou all and ill donate 3 more 1k then ✌️♬ The Joke Is On You (It's an all night party that we're getting into) - iCarly - Hiko

Khoo donates another S$3,000 to charities

Khoo said that he had reached out to help Tan as his Instagram story hit close to home.

Khoo had found himself in debt in 2018, owing up to S$120,000 after the failure of his F&B business venture.

In his TikTok video on Jun. 30, he said he almost went bankrupt and his bank account was empty.

"Yes, that is BROKE," he added.

He had paid off his debts by working as a private-hire driver for 12 to 16 hours every day, he stated in a Shin Min Daily News interview.

"I just enjoy helping and honestly wanted to help someone that went through a big fall," Khoo wrote.

In the caption of his video, Khoo wrote that he would be donating another S$3,000 to other beneficiaries.

He told AsiaOne he has already donated S$1,000 each to the Singapore Association for Mental Health and social activist Gilbert Goh.

He also plans to donate to migrant worker charity organisation ItsRainingRaincoats and Voices for Animals.

Top images by @ryanxgo/Instagram and @kayakak/TikTok.

Missing Japanese porn actress, 23, found dead in forest, man arrested for alleged kidnap

Rina Arano first went missing on Jun. 5.

July 01, 2022, 06:52 PM

Spacious 9,000 sq ft dining hall in Braddell houses brunch cafe, restaurant & Nam Heong Ipoh pop-up

What's new in the hood.

July 01, 2022, 06:51 PM

Korean stars Wi Ha-joon & Kim Go-eun seen at S'pore condo filming new K-drama

Production for their new series in Singapore will supposedly take about two weeks.

July 01, 2022, 06:44 PM

No need to be 'like a jumping bean': Ng Eng Hen responds to Mahathir's 'out of context' comments

Singapore's Minister of Defense plays down conflict with Mahathir over recent comments about the ownership of Singapore and the Riau Islands.

July 01, 2022, 06:09 PM

Hong Kong police to switch to Chinese-style goose step & stop saying 'Yes, Sir!' in English from July 1

Shedding of colonial overtones.

July 01, 2022, 06:07 PM

Dry & warm weather to continue in first half of July, temperatures may reach 35°C on some days

Warm, dry and cry.

July 01, 2022, 05:53 PM

Sheng Siong to increase senior discount rate on Tuesdays & Wednesdays to 4% from July 5

Up by 1 per cent.

July 01, 2022, 05:20 PM

Woodlands MRT retail & F&B space opens, a collaboration with East Japan Railway Company

Spanking new.

July 01, 2022, 04:43 PM

Newly famous busker Jeff Ng apologises publicly after ex-girlfriend calls him the 'worst person I’ve ever met'

He acknowledged that he was “young and reckless in (his) 20s” and “allowed (his) emotions to get the better of” him.

July 01, 2022, 04:16 PM

Alcohol festival has free sampling, $4/cup beers on tap & deals up to 50% off from July 1-12, 2022

Win prizes when you try your hand at the Singleton Plinko Board and Johnnie walker claw machine.

July 01, 2022, 03:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.