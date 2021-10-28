Back

Girlfriend of NOC's Ryan Tan releases statement defending allegations of his infidelity

Guess Porky and Mantou Honey are step-siblings.

Mandy How | October 28, 2021, 06:26 PM

Events

Takashimaya Department Store Home & Living Sale

25 October 2021 - 25 November 2021

Household & Interior Departments, B1, Takashimaya Department Store, 391 Orchard Road

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Cherylene Chan, girlfriend of Night Owl Cinematics' (NOC) Ryan Tan, has released an official statement defending him.

This comes after a close to two-hour interview that Tan's ex-wife and NOC co-founder, Sylvia Chan, did with Xiaxue.

In the interview, Sylvia had dropped a number of bombs about her relationship with Tan, including allegations of infidelity against him.

Sylvia also revealed that she felt manipulated by Tan, who is struggling with mental health issues, while caring for him as his wife.

Instagram statement

In response, Chan, who is a 22-year-old influencer with Titan Digital Media, put up an Instagram statement on Oct. 27.

She captioned in her post that her relationship with Tan was "revealed without [her] permission."

Social media users, however, have disagreed, pointing out that the couple had already gotten a puppy together in 2020, and addressed themselves as the dog's "mummy" and "daddy".

Chan apologised for her initially emotional response, and went on to address several points that Sylvia brought up.

Here's a summary of her statement:

  • Reiterated her claim that Sylvia's interview was "filled with a lot of lies"

  • Said that her relationship with Tan was not "[Sylvia's] story to tell"

  • Admitted that Tan was an emotional person who texts things he doesn't mean, but apologises for it and clears things up face-to-face

  • Added that Tan has not manipulated her using his mental health condition, and that Tan has never shown any sign of infidelity in their relationship

  • Said that she was speaking up for her traumatised friends

  • Felt that Tan and Sylvia's personal issues are overshadowing "pressing allegations" like workplace harassment and the alleged misappropriation of funds

You can read her statement in full here:

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cherylene Kiara 陈思绮 (@cherylenechan)

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via Cherylene Chan and Mantou Honey's Instagram page

3,432 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, 15 more deaths reported

The total number of cases has reached 187,851.

October 28, 2021, 11:36 PM

Choa Chu Kang library reopens with hydroponic room, first library in S'pore with indoor garden

One of a kind.

October 28, 2021, 11:26 PM

Rapper Subhas Nair to be charged for attempts to promote ill-feelings between groups of different religions & races

He will be charged on Nov. 1, 2021.

October 28, 2021, 10:10 PM

‘Cancer is only a speed bump in life’: S’porean fights on after breast cancer diagnosis at 30 & double mastectomy

She lost both breasts but gained a new perspective of life.

October 28, 2021, 06:58 PM

Marathoner Soh Rui Yong, 30, accepted into prestigious UK law school, jokes he can defend himself from defamation next time

New degree can come in handy.

October 28, 2021, 06:32 PM

S'pore's 'Covid-19 resilience' falls to 39th place, 6 months after being ranked 1st: Bloomberg

Singapore dropped 20 places from 19th in September.

October 28, 2021, 05:53 PM

M'sian college student alleges that she & other women were subjected to 'period spot checks'

Malaysia's Human Rights Commission said the practice is a violation of a child's rights and a crime.

October 28, 2021, 05:50 PM

Digital ICs can be used for verification at polyclinics, public libraries, & more from Nov. 1, 2021

No more fumbling to take out your IC from your wallet.

October 28, 2021, 05:41 PM

Ho Ching: Stop bitching, restrictions may not be relaxed until mid-2022

Restrictions to be lifted with higher vaccination rates in seniors and more booster shots.

October 28, 2021, 05:36 PM

PSP's Kayla Low steps down as treasurer & CEC member, cites new job constraints

She will continue to serve as a volunteer with PSP.

October 28, 2021, 05:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.