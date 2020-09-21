Night Owl Cinematics founder Ryan Tan gets dog with influencer, fans speculate relationship

After posting a photo together with their new dog, many fans are speculating that local YouTube personalities Ryan Tan, 32, and Cherylene Chan, 21, have gotten together.

On Sep. 20, a photo of Tan and Chan along with Mantou Honey, their new pet Shih Tzu was shared on the pup's Instagram page.

According to the Instagram page, both of them are the dog's "mummy" and "daddy".

Chan and Tan also shared photos of themselves and the dog on their own Instagram page.

Here's how some fans reacted to the photo of them together:

Celebrated birthday together

For the uninitiated, Chan is an influencer and talent from Titan Digital Media, a production and talent management company founded by YouTuber Jian Hao Tan.

Tan, on the other hand, is the co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics, a YouTube channel and production company in Singapore.

Photos of them together first surfaced on Tan's birthday in August this year.

Mothership has reached out to Tan and Chan for comment.

Divorced in March

The speculation of their relationship comes close to four months after Tan announced his divorce from co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics, Sylvia Chan.

The couple had been together for 10 years and divorced in March 2020.

The two made it clear, however, that there wasn't any one huge triggering point that led to the divorce.

