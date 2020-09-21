Back

Night Owl Cinematics founder Ryan Tan gets dog with influencer, fans speculate relationship

Cute doggo.

Fasiha Nazren | September 21, 2020, 12:25 PM

Events

Capitol Singapore Mooncake Fair 2020

25 August 2020 - 10 October 2020

Virtual Mooncake Fair (click here to read more)

After posting a photo together with their new dog, many fans are speculating that local YouTube personalities Ryan Tan, 32, and Cherylene Chan, 21, have gotten together.

On Sep. 20, a photo of Tan and Chan along with Mantou Honey, their new pet Shih Tzu was shared on the pup's Instagram page.

According to the Instagram page, both of them are the dog's "mummy" and "daddy".

View this post on Instagram

can’t wait to go home to mummy & daddy!!! 🐶❤️

A post shared by Mantou Honey 🍞🍯 (@mantouhoney) on

Chan and Tan also shared photos of themselves and the dog on their own Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram

my little baby i will love you till the day i die @mantouhoney 🥰❤️

A post shared by Cherylene Kiara 陈思绮 (@cherylenechan) on

View this post on Instagram

Say hi to my new doge! Her name is 馒头 / Honey! She will be coming home in 2 weeks time! Can't wait for @yummyhoneyporky to meet @mantouhoney She's a shihtzu (same as Porky) I been searching for her for the past 5 months and finally found her 😍🍯

A post shared by Ryan Tan (@ryanxgo) on

Here's how some fans reacted to the photo of them together:

Celebrated birthday together

For the uninitiated, Chan is an influencer and talent from Titan Digital Media, a production and talent management company founded by YouTuber Jian Hao Tan.

Tan, on the other hand, is the co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics, a YouTube channel and production company in Singapore.

Photos of them together first surfaced on Tan's birthday in August this year.

View this post on Instagram

happy birthday @ryanxgo!!! 🥳🎉 stay happy always ☺️✨

A post shared by Cherylene Kiara 陈思绮 (@cherylenechan) on

View this post on Instagram

Best birthday ever! Thank you for making an effort :)

A post shared by Ryan Tan (@ryanxgo) on

Mothership has reached out to Tan and Chan for comment.

Divorced in March

The speculation of their relationship comes close to four months after Tan announced his divorce from co-founder of Night Owl Cinematics, Sylvia Chan.

The couple had been together for 10 years and divorced in March 2020.

The two made it clear, however, that there wasn't any one huge triggering point that led to the divorce.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @mantouhoney on Instagram.

Wet & wild weather in S'pore going into end-2020 because La Nina

Umbrella time.

September 21, 2020, 12:44 PM

MOM's report on S'pore food sector shows urgent need for companies & workers to adapt or else

Food manufacturers that invested in automation were able to keep with orders even during the circuit breaker.

September 21, 2020, 11:30 AM

Lee Isaac Chung to direct adaption of popular Japanese animated film 'Your Name'

His debut film Munyurangabo premiered at Cannes to great acclaim.

September 21, 2020, 12:25 AM

Sengkang Town Council reveals top 20 shortlisted designs for logo design competition

There were a total of 419 entries.

September 21, 2020, 12:03 AM

Telco customer service office in Tai Seng among places visited by infectious Covid-19 cases

The total number of cases is 57,576 as of Sep. 20, 12pm.

September 20, 2020, 11:22 PM

iPhone users can now scan SafeEntry QR codes by double-tapping their phones

This feature uses the new back tap function from iOS 14, available on iPhone 8 and newer models.

September 20, 2020, 10:49 PM

Syed Saddiq secures place at NUS, will study at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy

Syed told Mothership previously that he has always wanted to study in either Oxford or NUS's Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy.

September 20, 2020, 10:24 PM

'Indian muslim food' establishment with Quranic verse on signboard not halal-certified

MUIS urged Muslims to be discerning when making food choices. 

September 20, 2020, 08:36 PM

Full text of Shanmugam's speech on women development & gender equality

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

September 20, 2020, 07:52 PM

Japan changed prime ministers 10 times in 20 years

Japan's prime ministers often don't last long in the top seat.

September 20, 2020, 06:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.