'Japan has lost a good son': Ho Ching in tribute to Shinzo Abe

Ho Ching, Temasek Trust chairman and former Temasek Holdings CEO, paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Shinzo Abe.

She said that it was so senseless to "lose a good man for no rhyme or reason", adding that "Japan has lost a good son."

"Very, very sad"

Ho, the wife of Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong, said in a Facebook post on Jul. 8 that she was "very, very sad" to learn that the former leader "did not make it" after he had been shot.

Abe's death came as a "shocking development" for Ho, who said it made her heart sink.

She had met Abe and his wife, Akie Abe, "just a few weeks ago".

PM also mentioned that he hosted Abe to lunch in May, on his visit to Tokyo in his post yesterday.

Abe was "thoughtful" and had "the larger picture in mind"

She recounted that Abe was "thoughtful" and had "the larger picture in mind".

He would think about world developments in a deep manner and in relation to how they would affect Japan in the future.

Ho said he was a "patriot who tried his best to build a better future for Japan, as well as for the world" and "was willing to spend his political capital to bring the world forward and Japan along with it" to do so.

She cited Abe's leadership in getting the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) done "after the USA dropped out, and some others tried to be cute".

Offered her condolences

She offered her condolences Abe's wife: "Dear, dear Akie, please accept my deepest condolences for your sad and shocking loss."

Shinzo Abe's assassination on Jul. 8

The former PM of Japan, 67, was shot while he was giving a campaign speech in Nara, Japan on the morning of Jul. 8.

The gunman, 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, was apprehended at the scene immediately.

He reportedly revealed his motivations to the police, saying that he was unhappy with the former leader and intended to kill him.

Abe suffered two wounds at the base of his neck, and a wound on his upper chest area, near his shoulder.

He was unconscious and showed no vital signs when he was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter.

A team of around 20 doctors treated Abe, conducted open-heart surgery to locate the site of the bleeding, and provided blood transfusions.

However, he had lost an excessive amount of blood and was pronounced dead at the hospital a few hours later on the same day.

PM Lee paid tribute to Abe in his condolence letter to Japanese PM Fumio Kishida

Before he stepped down in 2020, Abe held two terms in office and was Japan's longest serving PM.

His assassination sent shockwaves throughout the world, where numerous world leaders have slammed the gunman's actions and paid tribute since his passing.

PM Lee said the incident was "deeply shocking and distressing" and offered his condolences to Abe's family and loved ones and to the "people of Japan."

In his condolence letter to current Japan PM Fumio Kishida on Jul. 9, PM Lee said that Abe's support allowed Singapore-Japan relations to grow from strength to strength, with cooperation expanding in many areas such as trade and investments, innovation, infrastructure development, smart cities, and cultural exchanges.

PM Lee also said that Abe will always be remembered as a "good friend of Singapore", having made special effort to attend the funerals of Singapore’s founding PM Lee Kuan Yew and Singapore President S R Nathan.

He called Abe "an active international statesman, who deepened Japan’s engagement with regional groupings such as ASEAN and APEC", and praised his vision and leadership in concluding the CPTPP.

You can read Ho Ching's post below:

