PM Lee expresses shock at Abe shooting in Japan, extends thoughts & prayers

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has expressed his shock at the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe in Nara, Japan on July 8.

PM Lee extended his thoughts and prayers to the injured former Japanese leader in a Facebook post, mere hours after the incident rocked Japan and the world.

PM Lee wrote: "I am deeply shocked to learn that former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo was shot in Nara Prefecture this morning. This is a senseless act of violence. Mr Abe is in critical condition and doctors are working to save him."

"Mr Abe is a good friend of Singapore. I had just hosted him to lunch in May, on my visit to Tokyo. My thoughts and prayers are with Mr Abe and his family."

Background

Japanese media are reporting that Abe is in critical condition.

More details on Abe's condition

He's been treated in ICU, has gun wounds on his neck and internal bleeding on his left chest https://t.co/f582aoNL4W — Mayu Yoshida (@MayuYoshidaNews) July 8, 2022

