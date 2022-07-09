Abe’s passing a ‘deeply shocking & distressing incident’: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong sends his condolences after receiving the tragic news that Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe had passed on after assassinated while he was giving a campaign speech in Nara, Japan.

Yesterday (Jul. 8), PM Lee expressed his shock at the shooting of Abe in a Facebook post.

He also extended his thoughts and prayers to the injured former Japanese leader, mere hours after the incident rocked Japan and the rest of the world.

In the now updated post, PM Lee sent his condolences to Abe's family and the people of Japan.

PM Lee wrote:

"Received with a heavy heart the news that Mr Abe has succumbed to his injuries and passed on. This is a deeply shocking and distressing incident. I offer my sincere condolences to Mrs Abe Akie, Mr Abe’s loved ones, and the people of Japan."

Abe’s ‘decisive leadership’

Previously, PM Lee acknowledged the regional role that Abe played in his valedictory message to him when Abe retired.

Calling it a privilege to have worked with Abe for nearly a decade, PM Lee hailed their multiple bilateral visits, as well as the signing of the Japan-Singapore New Age Economic Partnership Agreement.

He also lauded the cooperation between ASEAN and Japan during Abe’s stewardship, as well as praising Abe for his “decisive leadership” in shepherding of the CPTPP agreement after U.S. withdrawal.

Top image via whoim_whatiwant/Twitter and MCI Photo by Chwee