Back

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe, 67, dies: NHK

JUST IN.

Zhangxin Zheng | July 08, 2022, 05:07 PM

Events

Tinker Fest Adventure

28 May 2022 - 26 June 2022

Science Centre Singapore

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died, according to Japan's national broadcaster NHK.

He was 67.

Abe succumbed to injuries after being shot while he was giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara.

At a press conference, a doctor said that no vital signs were detected when Abe arrived at the hospital.

He added that Abe bled to death despite the doctors' efforts to rescue him, BBC reported.

A man who was reported to be his 40s has been arrested at the scene shortly after for attempted murder.

The gunshot came as a shock as Japan has one of the strictest gun control laws in the world.

The man was reported to be a former military man who had made the gun himself.

According to BBC, Abe's visit to Nara was only confirmed late last night (Jul. 7).

He was there to give a speech in support of one of the candidates running the upcoming parliamentary election which will be held on Sunday (Jul. 10).

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Related stories

Top image via Getty.

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.