Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe, 67, dies: NHK

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe has died, according to Japan's national broadcaster NHK.

He was 67.

Abe succumbed to injuries after being shot while he was giving a campaign speech in the city of Nara.

At a press conference, a doctor said that no vital signs were detected when Abe arrived at the hospital.

He added that Abe bled to death despite the doctors' efforts to rescue him, BBC reported.

A man who was reported to be his 40s has been arrested at the scene shortly after for attempted murder.

The gunshot came as a shock as Japan has one of the strictest gun control laws in the world.

The man was reported to be a former military man who had made the gun himself.

According to BBC, Abe's visit to Nara was only confirmed late last night (Jul. 7).

He was there to give a speech in support of one of the candidates running the upcoming parliamentary election which will be held on Sunday (Jul. 10).

Abe was Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

Related stories

Top image via Getty.