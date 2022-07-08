Back

Suspected Abe shooter, 41, told police he was unhappy with Japan ex-PM & wanted to kill him

The suspect is a former military man and had left the force in 2005.

Belmont Lay | July 08, 2022, 03:23 PM

The man who allegedly shot Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, told police he was unhappy with the former leader and intended to kill him, reported NHK.

The suspected shooter, aged 41, has been arrested by police.

His identity has been revealed as Tetsuya Yamagami, according to NHK.

Former military man

Yamagami is a former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force, also known as the Japanese navy, and had left the force in 2005, local reports said.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was left unconscious having been apparently shot on Friday, July 8 while giving a speech in the city of Nara, western Japan, near Kyoto.

He appeared to be bleeding with reports stating that he had been shot either in the chest or the neck, or both.

The suspect was a Nara resident.

He appeared in video clips on social media standing behind Abe before the alleged shooting.

Yamagami was dressed in a plain grey polo shirt and long khaki cargo trousers, with a blue messenger bag slung over his shoulder.

Images shared on social media showed a man being tackled after the shooting near Yamatosaidaiji Station.

The chief Cabinet secretary said the police had retrieved a gun, with local reports describing the weapon as an improvised homemade shotgun.

Abe in critical condition

Abe was under cardiopulmonary arrest and had been taken by an ambulance to a medical evacuation helicopter, news reports in Japan added.

He was then transported to Nara Medical University Hospital.

He was unconscious and showing no vital signs.

Abe campaigning when he was shot

The former prime minister was in Nara campaigning before elections for the Upper House of Parliament scheduled for Sunday, July 10.

Abe was giving a campaign speech on behalf of Kei Sato, 43, a current member of the Upper House running for reelection in Nara.

He had been speaking for less than a minute when two loud explosive sounds were heard behind him.

Warning: The following media show gun violence

