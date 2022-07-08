Suspected Abe shooter, 41, told police he was unhappy with Japan ex-PM & wanted to kill him

The man who allegedly shot Shinzo Abe, the former prime minister of Japan, told police he was unhappy with the former leader and intended to kill him, reported NHK.

The suspected shooter, aged 41, has been arrested by police.

His identity has been revealed as Tetsuya Yamagami, according to NHK.

Former military man

Yamagami is a former member of the Maritime Self-Defence Force, also known as the Japanese navy, and had left the force in 2005, local reports said.

Abe, 67, collapsed and was left unconscious having been apparently shot on Friday, July 8 while giving a speech in the city of Nara, western Japan, near Kyoto.

He appeared to be bleeding with reports stating that he had been shot either in the chest or the neck, or both.

More details on Abe's condition

He's been treated in ICU, has gun wounds on his neck and internal bleeding on his left chest https://t.co/f582aoNL4W — Mayu Yoshida (@MayuYoshidaNews) July 8, 2022

The suspect was a Nara resident.

He appeared in video clips on social media standing behind Abe before the alleged shooting.

The suspect can be seen behind Former Prime Minister Mr. Shinzo Abe.#ShinzoAbe #Japan pic.twitter.com/VTipecJNPS — Madhaw Tiwari (@MadhawTiwari) July 8, 2022

Yamagami was dressed in a plain grey polo shirt and long khaki cargo trousers, with a blue messenger bag slung over his shoulder.

Images shared on social media showed a man being tackled after the shooting near Yamatosaidaiji Station.

The chief Cabinet secretary said the police had retrieved a gun, with local reports describing the weapon as an improvised homemade shotgun.

NEW, high resolution image of the improvised firearm used in #Nara. Lots to note here, but among them is the wires near the back.



You also get a perfect look at the openings of the two pipe barrels. pic.twitter.com/mqwkS6syy3 — The Intel Crab (@IntelCrab) July 8, 2022

Abe in critical condition

Abe was under cardiopulmonary arrest and had been taken by an ambulance to a medical evacuation helicopter, news reports in Japan added.

He was then transported to Nara Medical University Hospital.

He was unconscious and showing no vital signs.

Abe campaigning when he was shot

The former prime minister was in Nara campaigning before elections for the Upper House of Parliament scheduled for Sunday, July 10.

Abe was giving a campaign speech on behalf of Kei Sato, 43, a current member of the Upper House running for reelection in Nara.

He had been speaking for less than a minute when two loud explosive sounds were heard behind him.

Warning: The following media show gun violence

Trigger warning ⚠️ Gunshot ⚠️



The moment of the shots on #abeshinzo



New pieces of Information:



- the black wrapping on the ground is not yet identified



- the gun seems to have been handmade #安倍晋三 #shinzoabe #ShinzoAbeShot #japan #japannews pic.twitter.com/XizWpXjNaK — TheTokyoFoodie🍡 (@TheTokyoFoodie) July 8, 2022

