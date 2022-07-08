Back

Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot 3 times in event, showing no vital signs: Japanese & international media

Gunshots were heard.

Fasiha Nazren | July 08, 2022, 11:21 AM

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apparently collapsed while delivering a speech, according to a report by NHK.

The incident happened on July 8 at around 11:30am in Nara, Japan.

An NHK reporter on-site apparently heard what sounded like a gun shot, twice.

NHK added that according to police officials, Abe appeared to have been shot three times from behind with a shotgun.

Warning: Graphic content warning. Reader discretion is advised.

According to Reuters, Abe has been taken to the hospital bleeding.

NHK further reported with a statement from the fire department that he is in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, and will be transported to another hospital via an air ambulance.

Various reports, including NHK and AFP, said that Abe is "showing no vital signs".

Top image from Getty and screenshot from NHK.

