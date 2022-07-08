Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe reportedly shot 3 times in event, showing no vital signs: Japanese & international media

Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apparently collapsed while delivering a speech, according to a report by NHK.

The incident happened on July 8 at around 11:30am in Nara, Japan.

Former #Japanese Prime Minister #Abe #Shinzo collapsed during a speech in the city of #Nara, in western #Japan. Initial reports say he may have been injured. An #NHK reporter on site heard something that sounded like a gunshot, and saw Abe bleeding.https://t.co/bZpiKm8wIN — NHK WORLD News (@NHKWORLD_News) July 8, 2022

An NHK reporter on-site apparently heard what sounded like a gun shot, twice.

NHK added that according to police officials, Abe appeared to have been shot three times from behind with a shotgun.

Warning: Graphic content warning. Reader discretion is advised.

According to Reuters, Abe has been taken to the hospital bleeding.

NHK further reported with a statement from the fire department that he is in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, and will be transported to another hospital via an air ambulance.

Various reports, including NHK and AFP, said that Abe is "showing no vital signs".

#UPDATE Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe is showing no vital signs after being taken to hospital following an apparent attack at a campaign event in the Nara region, Japanese media report pic.twitter.com/6UaZxWwn0I — AFP News Agency (@AFP) July 8, 2022

Top image from Getty and screenshot from NHK.