Japan ex-PM Shinzo Abe lost massive amounts of blood after bullet penetrated heart

The assassination has rocked Japan and the world.

Belmont Lay | July 08, 2022, 06:59 PM

Former Japan prime minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated on July 8, 2022.

He was shot at around 11:29am and pronounced dead in hospital at 5:03pm.

Medical professionals at Nara Medical University Hospital told Japan broadcaster NHK that Abe was shot in two places -- his neck and upper chest area.

No vital signs upon arrival

The former leader was airlifted to the hospital by helicopter following the incident.

He was said to have showed no vital signs upon arrival at the hospital at 12:20pm.

Doctor who treated Abe: Bullet penetrated heart

Hidetada Fukushima, the doctor who treated Abe, said the gunshot wounds were located on the front of Abe’s body.

Abe's heart was penetrated by a bullet, which caused serious damage.

But it was not known how that could have occurred, as doctors were unable to find any remnants of a bullet inside his body.

Fukushima said there were two wounds at the base of Abe’s neck, and a wound on his upper chest area, near his shoulder.

What was observable was that the bullet wounds were small.

Did Abe turn around?

Videos from the shooting scene showed the shooter approach Abe from behind.

As Abe was hit at the front of his body, it appeared he could have turned to face the shooter upon hearing the loud blast from the gun.

After getting shot, it is believed that a part of a bullet flowed from one of the damaged veins to Abe's heart, causing the penetration.

Abe arrived at the hospital in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.

He was reportedly conscious after getting shot and treated on the spot but lost consciousness shortly after.

Open-heart surgery conducted

A team of around 20 doctors treated Abe, conducting open-heart surgery to locate the site of the bleeding.

They were able to stop the bleeding in the large blood vessels, but the loss of blood was too great and he never regained consciousness.

Doctors attempted to stop the bleeding and provided 100 units of blood transfusion, but they were unable to save him.

Wife arrived in hospital

Fukushima said Abe’s wife, Akie, was informed of her husband's condition.

She arrived at the hospital shortly after Abe was pronounced dead.

Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister.

