Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to resign due to health issues

He said he wanted to avoid "causing problems" for the government.

Sulaiman Daud | August 28, 2020, 01:40 PM

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will resign, reported Japan's national broadcaster NHK on Aug. 28.

He will step down because of health issues.

According to CNAquoting NHK, Abe wanted to avoid "causing problems" to the government due to his poor health.

He has been diagnosed with ulcerative collitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

This will be the second time Abe will resign from the job, after the first time in 2007 after serving for a year.

Previously, he also resigned due to a medical issue.

Reports of worsening health

Abe's health has been the recent source of much speculation.

On Aug. 17. Abe was seen checking into the Keio Hospital in Tokyo.

This was after reports on July 6 that he vomited blood in his office, and cancelled appointments for the rest of the day.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike could serve as Japan's next Prime Minister.

