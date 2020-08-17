Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe checks into hospital amid rumours of poor health

Speculation about Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe's health has been rife in recent weeks, after a news magazine reported that he vomited blood at his office on July 6, and cancelled his appointments for the rest of the day.

Abe checks into hospital amid health rumours

Abe's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga denied that the prime minister has been in poor health, saying that "there is absolutely no problem (with his health)", reported Kyodo.

According to multiple media reports on Aug. 17, Abe was spotted checking into Keio Hospital in Tokyo.

The hospital visit was for a regular check up, said an aide.

On Sunday, Japan's former economy minister Akira Amari told a TV program that the prime minister needed some rest, Kyodo reported.

Uncertain future for Abe as PM

Health issues interrupted Abe's first term as Prime Minister.

In 2007, Abe abruptly stepped down from his position due to an intestinal disease.

He was formally elected again in 2012, eventually becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister in Japanese history.

With his term as head of the Liberal Democratic Party coming to an end in Sep. 2021, Abe may face strong competition from Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike, whose response to Covid-19 has contrasted sharply with Abe.

Craig Mark, a professor of international studies at Kyoritsu Women’s University, wrote in an East Asia Forum commentary that Koike has been crisp and clear in her communications with the public, which included frequent press conferences and much use of social media.

Meanwhile, Abe's Covid-19 response has been described as "erratic and lacklustre".

Top photo via Getty Images