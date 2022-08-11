Jack Neo asks Jackson Wang to watch 'Ah Girls Go Army', after latter says he likes 'I Not Stupid'

By now, you might have heard of Jackson Wang, who started his showbiz career as a member of boy band GOT7 and has been causing crowds to form just about anywhere he appears in Singapore.

But we digress.

During our interview with Wang, he brought up the fact that one of his favourite childhood movies is Jack Neo's "I Not Stupid".

Neo responds

We relayed the good news to Neo, who told Mothership that he is "very happy" to hear about it.

He also had this to say:

"I hope that he can watch some of my other movies when he has time. My recommendations are 'Money No Enough', 'Ah Boys To Men' (ABTM) and 'Ah Girls Go Army' (AGGA)."

Wang, if you're reading this, the sequel to the last movie is still showing in cinemas, and you can catch it if you're still in Singapore.

Quick recap of the movies mentioned

"I Not Stupid" was released in 2002 and is arguably one of the best local productions.

It was especially well-regarded for its tongue-in-cheek criticism of Singapore's education system and social-cultural stereotypes at the time.

1998's "Money No Enough" is the movie that is said to have launched Neo's career as a director -- and proved that made-in-Singapore productions could be profitable -- as critics hailed it for its satirical take on Singaporean culture.

The next two movies on Neo's list, 2012's ABTM and 2022's AGGA probably need no introduction -- the former, which revolves around the lives of army recruits serving their mandatory National Service, has been so successful that it's spawned three sequels and a spin-off.

The said spin-off, AGGA, has its fair share of naysayers, but had a respectable box-office taking.

On that note, if Neo is still conceptualising his next movie, and since Wang wants to give acting a shot, would a Jack x Jackson (Jack²?) collaboration be too much to ask for?

Interview that started it all

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos from Jack Neo's Instagram & Fasiha Nazren