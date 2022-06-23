Jack Neo says he once met Andy Lau to discuss a collaboration

Andy Lau is, needless to say, a global superstar.

The 60-year-old is best known for his seat on the Cantopop throne, and as one of the "Four Heavenly Kings" of Hong Kong.

Which is why the idea of Lau ever appearing in a Jack Neo film might seem surprising— even jarring.

A potential film collaboration?

However, this was a possibility teased by Neo in an Instagram post on June 18, where he uploaded a photo of himself with Lau.

The photo was captioned:

"There was one year where I went to Hong Kong to discuss a collaboration with him. But I actually forgot that that this photo was taken."

In response, some users commented that it would be extremely cool if Lau acted as a commander in Neo's most recent series, "Ah Girls Go Army" (AGGA).

Many also expressed their excitement for a collaboration.

The post has since garnered over 9,800 likes, a significantly higher number than usual.

Jack Neo's film history

Neo, 62, is a Singaporean actor and film director, previously known for his roles as Liang Popo and Liang Xi Mei.

Notable movies from him include the "I Not Stupid" franchise (2002, 2006), the "Ah Boys To Men" film series (2012 to 2017), and most recently, the "Ah Girls Go Army" films (2022).

Most of the actors in Neo's movies are local, but some of his past works have also cast Hong Kong and Taiwanese artistes.

