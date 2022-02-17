Back

'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$2 million in S'pore, sequel coming out in June 2022

Raking in the money regionally.

Fasiha Nazren | February 17, 2022, 11:03 AM

Events

Future-Ready Postgrad Fair 2022

19 February 2022 - 19 February 2022

Online

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army" has crossed another milestone.

In an update from mm2 Entertainment on Feb. 17, the production company said that the film had grossed over S$2 million in Singapore.

The film, which is also being screened in Malaysia and Brunei, has crossed RM 1.5 million (S$481,220) collectively in the two countries.

According to mm2 Entertainment, the film is still showing in cinemas.

Part 2 coming out in June

The production company confirmed a sequel titled "Ah Girls Go Army Part 2".

The sequel is slated for release in June 2022.

"Ah Girls Go Army" hit the cinemas in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei on Feb. 1.

The film broke the S$1 million mark on Feb. 3.

Related story

Top image from @yangguangkele3833 and @kellykimberlycheong on Instagram

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

COP report highlights things Parliament 'cannot ignore', WP leaders didn't address key findings: Indranee Rajah

Indranee said that referring Singh and Faisal to the Public Prosecutor would be fair, as it gives them a chance to vindicate themselves if the matter goes to court.

February 17, 2022, 10:58 AM

Massive fire breaks out at East Coast Park on Feb. 16 night, no injuries reported

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

February 17, 2022, 10:14 AM

Hunchbacked man, 64, seen doing GrabFood delivery regularly in Choa Chu Kang on foot

Public torn between wanting to help but not wanting to foist upon him aid he didn't ask for.

February 17, 2022, 04:10 AM

S'pore will be wet & thundery in 2nd half of Feb. 2022

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24°C and 33°C on most days.

February 17, 2022, 01:55 AM

Parliament responds to WP's Sylvia Lim's claims on COP hearings, witnesses did not need permission to visit washroom

The Office of the Clerk of Parliament noted that her speech in the Feb. 15 debate was the first time that Lim had expressed her concerns. 

February 16, 2022, 09:16 PM

KFC S'pore replaces french fries with waffle hash due to 'global supply disruption'

Fries are in limited supply.

February 16, 2022, 09:02 PM

Ong Ye Kung promises fewer 'micro' safe management rules, but S'poreans must exercise personal responsibility

He called for a shift in mindset among Singaporeans.

February 16, 2022, 08:16 PM

About 1,000 who took non-mRNA vaccines would have lost fully vaxxed status without booster

They would have lost their fully vaccinated status by Feb. 14.

February 16, 2022, 08:09 PM

Govt to provide SPH Media Trust up to S$900 million over 5 years as it loses money restructuring

SMT will likely be loss-making during this transition phase.

February 16, 2022, 06:56 PM

Travel history & SHN shortened to 7 days for all travellers entering S'pore from February 21, 2022

Streamlined processes for travellers entering Singapore.

February 16, 2022, 06:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.