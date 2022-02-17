'Ah Girls Go Army' makes S$2 million in S'pore, sequel coming out in June 2022

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Jack Neo's "Ah Girls Go Army" has crossed another milestone.
In an update from mm2 Entertainment on Feb. 17, the production company said that the film had grossed over S$2 million in Singapore.
The film, which is also being screened in Malaysia and Brunei, has crossed RM 1.5 million (S$481,220) collectively in the two countries.
According to mm2 Entertainment, the film is still showing in cinemas.
Part 2 coming out in June
The production company confirmed a sequel titled "Ah Girls Go Army Part 2".
The sequel is slated for release in June 2022.
"Ah Girls Go Army" hit the cinemas in Singapore, Malaysia and Brunei on Feb. 1.
The film broke the S$1 million mark on Feb. 3.
