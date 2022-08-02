Fans flood Changi Airport T3 waiting for Jackson Wang to arrive

Jackson Wang arrived in Singapore today (Aug. 2, 2022).

And his fans sure know it.

On the evening of the singer's arrival, a deluge of fans flooded Changi Airport Terminal 3.

A couple of people that Mothership spoke to said that they had taken leave for the occasion.

When the Got7 member appeared at around 7:10pm, however, he was quickly ushered away before fans could do more than catch a glimpse of him.

Some jostling took place at the scene.

Promoting Singapore

Wang will be here from August 2 - 10 in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature Singapore's refreshed destinations, as well as host a party at Marquee nightclub.

He flies in from Bangkok, where he was on "The Voice Thailand" to perform his new song “Cruel” and another upcoming track, “Champagne Cool”.

Thailand,unforgettable experience,feel blessed & honored to be here seeing u all.Thank u for showing love under the rain, supporting no matter where or when it is. Welcoming & sending me back on to the plane. Plz remember, get home safe💋

I love u & I’ll be back for #MAGICMAN 🙏 — Jackson Wang (@JacksonWang852) August 2, 2022

Top image via Fasiha Nazren, Jackson Wang's Instagram page