'I Not Stupid' actor Joshua Ang almost loses life in motorcycle accident due to 'reckless' driver

About two weeks ago, actor Joshua Ang almost lost his life on the road.

The 33-year-old was riding his motorcycle along East Coast Road when a car smashed into his right.

According to Ang, he was flung about six to seven meters from the impact, and all he could remember were bright lights and the sensation of hitting his head against the road several times.

"They say your life flashes before your eyes before you die, I can vouch for that," he said.

Fortunately, Ang remained conscious even after the rough knock and was cognizant enough to register that he was lying on the road.

Moving himself to the pedestrian walkway, the crew at Esso petrol station who witnessed the accident also came forward to help.

Ang said that he was lying in a pool of blood at this point, and the "reckless" driver allegedly did not even stop to help him.

Two medical personnel who happened to walk by bandaged Ang's leg, while another two foreign workers sheltered the actor with umbrellas and offered him water.

Ang expressed his gratitude to everyone who had rendered their assistance:

"I cannot remember your names or your faces, but from the bottom of my heart, I thank you. To the ambulance crew and the team at Changi Hospital, thank you for taking care of me too, I have no recollection of your names but I really appreciate all your comfort and care."

Surgery and physiotherapy

As Ang was wearing a full-face helmet, he did not sustain any injuries to his face.

However, the actor tore his meniscus (the cartilage that cushions the knee joint) "pretty badly" and will be undergoing physiotherapy this week, followed by surgery in two to four weeks.

Ang shared photos of his injuries on Instagram, where multiple stitched-up wounds were seen on his leg.

Ang ended his post by thanking his girlfriend, Catherine Kew, for taking care of him and apologising for the trouble.

Kew and Ang have one child, an infant daughter, together.

Top image via Joshua Ang's Instagram page