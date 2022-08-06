S'poreans spot Jackson Wang sailing at Keppel Bay, shout 'oppa saranghae'

Seems like international idol Jackson Wang is having a packed weekend.

The "Cruel" singer was spotted riding a boat along Marina at Keppel Bay.

Waving and bowing

In a TikTok video by user @babaizmeee, Wang could be seen waving and bowing at passengers of another yacht.

People on the yacht could be heard telling the Chinese singer "oppa saranghae", which means "older brother, I love you".

For context, Wang is also a member of K-pop boyband Got7.

Here till Aug. 10

Wang has been in Singapore since Aug. 2 and will be here till Aug. 10.

He is on our shores in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature refreshed destinations.

It seems to be an especially busy Saturday (Aug. 6) for him since he will be hosting a party at Marquee tonight.

He was also at the opening of his streetwear label's concept space at Voco Orchard on Aug. 4, where he was seen socialising with local influencers and celebrities.

Top image from @babaizmeee on TikTok.