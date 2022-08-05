S'pore celebs & influencers rub shoulders with Jackson Wang at his streetwear store launch in Orchard

International superstar Jackson Wang is in town for various events.

One of such events includes the opening of his streetwear label's concept space at Voco Orchard.

The pop-up concept store will open till Aug. 31, 2022.

Called MUDANCE Concept Space, the pink-themed store will carry items from Wang's summer collection.

The idol made an appearance at the store's launch on Aug. 4.

Unsurprisingly, Wang's arrival at Voco was welcomed with screams from the flock of fans who were waiting outside the hotel on a Thursday evening.

Local celebs and influencers

The closed-door event was attended by a good number of local influencers and celebrities.

They not only posted themselves rubbing shoulders with Wang on their Instagram Stories, but also dedicated a permanent place on their feed to him.

In case you've not been scrolling through social media platforms, Wang will be in Singapore till Aug. 10.

He is here in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature Singapore's refreshed destinations and host a party at Marquee nightclub.

Top image from Carrie Wong and Sonia Chew's Instagram page.