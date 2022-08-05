Back

S'pore celebs & influencers rub shoulders with Jackson Wang at his streetwear store launch in Orchard

He left them loving him.

Fasiha Nazren | August 05, 2022, 03:44 PM

International superstar Jackson Wang is in town for various events.

One of such events includes the opening of his streetwear label's concept space at Voco Orchard.

The pop-up concept store will open till Aug. 31, 2022.

Called MUDANCE Concept Space, the pink-themed store will carry items from Wang's summer collection.

The idol made an appearance at the store's launch on Aug. 4.

Photo by Winnie Li.

@qalistaz @jacksonwang at Voco Orchard for his TEAM WANG Design “MUDANCE” launch private event 💚🐥 It’s open to the public from 5th August✨ #jacksonwang #teamwang #teamwangdesign #got7 #ahgase #MAGICMAN #Singapore ♬ LMLY - Jackson Wang

Unsurprisingly, Wang's arrival at Voco was welcomed with screams from the flock of fans who were waiting outside the hotel on a Thursday evening.

Photo by Winnie Li.

Local celebs and influencers

The closed-door event was attended by a good number of local influencers and celebrities.

They not only posted themselves rubbing shoulders with Wang on their Instagram Stories, but also dedicated a permanent place on their feed to him.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SONIA CHEW (@soniachew)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayley Woo 胡佳嬑 (@hayleywoojiayi)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Benjamin Kheng (@benjaminkheng)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carrie Wong 黄思恬 (@carriewst)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FARAH FARZ🧿 (@farahfarz)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fakkah Fuzz (@fakkahfuzz)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tay Ying 郑颖 (@tayying_)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rachel Wong 誼恩 (@rchlwngxx)

In case you've not been scrolling through social media platforms, Wang will be in Singapore till Aug. 10.

He is here in partnership with Singapore Tourism Board (STB) to feature Singapore's refreshed destinations and host a party at Marquee nightclub.

Top image from Carrie Wong and Sonia Chew's Instagram page.

