Lee Jinglei says 'untrue' that she is guilty of contempt in legal battle against Wang Leehom

Remember the very public breakup and messy legal battle between Wang Leehom and his ex-wife Lee Jinglei?

Well, things just got messier.

Background

Here's a quick refresher since it's been some months since we've heard from them: Lee accused her ex of being an all-around terrible husband on Dec. 17, 2021 after he announced their divorce.

Mudslinging ensued. Lots of it.

Their divorce proceedings are believed to be underway in a New York court. If you're wondering why they're bringing their legal battle all the way to the U.S., it's because their marriage was registered there in 2013.

Latest development

On July 7, Chinese media reported that Lee had been found guilty of contempt of court for not producing evidence of Wang's infidelities.

This screenshot also made the rounds to support the claim:

Within hours, Lee's legal team rubbished the claim and issued a statement of their own:

In it, they said that "someone with motives" had spread word "through the media, official accounts and paid commenters" about Lee being found guilty of contempt of court, and that Wang’s application for the enforcement of visitation rights had been granted.

"We'd like to clarify that both are untrue," they maintained. "The reality is that the New York court has rejected all of Wang's requests and has granted all of Lee's."

The team added that they are aware that public opinion is being "manipulated (through) the spread of false rumours", and that the media that spread the false news had "violated the law and caused harm to Lee's reputation" by "fabricating" fake news.

They have pledged to take legal action against those who continue to spread "unverified false rumours".

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Wang's management has declined comment by saying that the court's ruling has yet to be made public, and that they wish to comply with the law and protect his children.

