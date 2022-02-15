Wang Leehom accuses ex-wife Lee Jinglei of breaking custody agreement, files motion against her

After the Chinese New Year break, Mandopop singer Wang Leehom and ex-wife Lee Jinglei are back with more drama.

On Feb. 10, a Chinese netizen shared records from the former couple's legal proceedings filed in New York.

The documents revealed that Lee has not submitted any evidence, whereas Wang's legal team has submitted 11 documents.

Then on Feb. 11, Lee responded with a five-point statement via her legal team, which prompted a far shorter statement from Wang's legal team within the same day.

Leaked screenshots of legal records

The screenshots were first leaked on Zhihu, a Chinese question-and-answer forum.

In the past year, specifically from Feb. 19, 2021 to Feb. 9, 2022, Wang's legal team has submitted 11 documents, Apple Daily reported.

Conversely, Lee had only raised a notice of appeal once, which was "returned for correction", and the new appeal is labelled as "pending".

According to the screenshot above, Wang's documents are uploaded by a Rabin, B, while Lee's documents are uploaded by Gross, S and Desimone, J.

In response to these screenshots, some netizens voiced their surprise at how the records contradict Lee's claims about her preparedness to rebuke Wang's accusations against her.

They noted that while Lee may have succeeded in winning the war of public opinion, it might not be the case in a legal battle.

The netizen who posted the screenshots added that Wang had submitted evidence for contempt on Feb. 8, and believes that Lee could potentially be fined or sentenced to six months of imprisonment if found guilty of committing the offence. However, affected parties are usually not incarcerated for such matrimonial cases.

Although the following screenshots on the motion detail and appearance detail are labelled as "Anonymous vs. Anonymous", the index number "365083/2021" corresponds to the above screenshots that identify Wang and Lee as the parties involved.

Lee: Wang froze my accounts

The devil works hard but Lee and Wang's legal teams work harder.

Shortly after the screenshots were leaked, Lee and her lawyer defended their case with a statement.

"The news about New York legal proceedings that were leaked contained many inaccuracies, the clarifications are as follows: The New York case was caused by Wang's unilateral violation of the agreement between both parties. He applied to the New York court for an emergency amendment of the agreement. The 11 documents that were mentioned in the leak are legal documents that Wang submitted via his lawyers. Most of the contents are based on his one-sided account and are inconsistent with facts without evidence to support. As the New York court has a clear schedule for the time of defence, our team has to submit the documentary evidence according to the date set by the court, which is Feb. 11, 2022 (New York time). It has been prepared, contrary to the claims that I cannot provide any evidence. Furthermore, this New York State court case is made anonymous based on both parties' applications. Only both involved parties are aware and it is not public information. Yet, this "netizen" who is unrelated to this case is able to accurately know the case number to process the query and identify the case whereby both parties are anonymous. The news leak happened to occur one day before our team's submission of evidence, which is a phenomenon that speaks for itself. Since Wang has completed his personal health management, our team has repeatedly reached out to him via text messages, phone, etc. about the adherence of the agreement plans to visit the children and not let the matters of the adults affect the children. We have also expressed that if necessary, we are willing to amicably negotiate the visitation plans. However, Wang is unwilling to negotiate and insists on doing things his way. The official lawyer's letter that I have sent to Wang on Jan. 25, inviting him to negotiate the visitation has been rejected. Subsequently, I received legal notice about Wang's deliberate bypass of the mediation procedure in the contract and the submission of an emergency change in the visitation plans on Jan. 28 (New York time). It was not until one hour and 13 minutes before the court session that Wang submitted the reason for the change to the New York lawyer in our team. However, the New York court made an exception and temporarily changed the visitation plans in accordance with Wang's request in just two hours without conducting any investigations or receiving evidence from our team to refute, even though Wang did not meet the application requirements. Taking into consideration that Taiwan is the children's home since birth where they grew up and studied, our team has agreed to sign the divorce agreement based on the consensus that "the children's lives will not be changed." Even if visitation plans need any adjustments, it should be made through both parties' agreement or when the Taiwan court has conducted a full investigation to ensure that the best interests of the children are prioritised. Besides his malicious breaches of 10 articles of the agreement that was signed and notarised by both parties, Wang requested the New York court to change the visitation plan because he was unwilling to adhere to the agreement. The changed requirements do not take into consideration the children's needs and there are concerns that their physical and mental safety might be at risk. On Jan. 29, our team filed a relevant petition to the Taipei District Court in Taiwan and will also file a counter-application and defence in accordance with the schedule set by the New York court. All upcoming evidence will be submitted to the court to protect the best interests of the children to allow them to have a physically and mentally healthy environment to grow up in the future. In order to protect the children, I hope that the children will continue to have a healthy and safe environment to grow up in. Wang previously publicly announced that after much consideration, he is willing to take on the heavy responsibility of a father and try his best to offer financial assistance. However, he secretly holds an absolute financial advantage and continues to slander Lee's reputation in front of family and friends. He attacked Lee through internet leaks and large-scale lawsuits overseas and ignored the children's best interests. What's more, Wang ignored the agreement contract and froze the accounts and real estate that we had access to according to the agreement, cut off our team's financial resources, and took the opportunity to file a lawsuit in New York. In addition to making our team face huge legal fees, Wang is unwilling to pay for the most basic child support and even petitioned for the New York court to have our team foot the legal fees, which is heartbreaking. This statement hereby appeals to Wang to abide by the agreement, take responsibility for what was promised, properly face and deal with it, and let it go so the incident can end as soon as possible. Do not make the same mistakes again and hurt others and yourself. Lee Jinglei Attorney: Tian Xinyong Feb. 11, 2022"

Wang: All evidence handed over

Wang's legal team is not slowing down either, and responded with a statement within the same day.

"On behalf of Wang Leehom, we would like to make the following statement: The divorce incident has caused a trial by media and irrational cyberbullying. Regardless of who is attacked, it is still the children's father or mother. How could the children bear it? We hope that all the disputes will be resolved via the judiciary. Our team has also completely handed over all evidence for legal processing and fully respects the laws. In addition, due to the previous media incidents, the U.S. court has taken the children's rights into consideration and ordered both parties not to disparage each other through the media. We deeply regret to still see statements of false accusations to this day. Lawyers Shi Yaxin and Que Shichao Feb. 11, 2022"

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top images via Lee Jinglei's Instagram page and Apple Daily.