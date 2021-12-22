Back

Lee Jinglei's friend of 10 years says she has never seen her lose her cool at anyone until now

Some of Lee Jinglei's friends have taken to social media to share their views.

Karen Lui | December 22, 2021, 04:35 PM

Events

What and Where to Invest 2022: The Show Must Go On

08 January 2021 - 15 January 2021

Online, Free Registration/Admission

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg

The messy divorce between Mandopop star Wang Leehom and ex-wife, Lee Jinglei, has resulted in cheating allegations, loss of brand endorsements, and eventually Wang's public apology and temporary break from showbiz.

Lee's friends have stepped forward to show their support for Lee during such troubling times.

Supportive friend for over 10 years

Lee's friend of over 10 years, artist Elin Yeh, is also known to be close friends with Mandopop singer Rainie Yang, Taiwanese actress-model Tiffany Hsu, and late Taiwanese host Alien Huang.

Yeh, Yang, and Hsu are part of the "Hwa Kang Five-person Gang", which is named after their shared alma mater, Hwa Kang Arts School in Taipei. Huang was also part of this group.

In the post dated Dec. 21, Yeh posted a picture with Lee and tagged her.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elin Yeh (@elin22)

The artist prefaces the Instagram post by saying, "I don't wish to criticise others / This is what my mother taught me!"

She describes Lee as a friend with whom she can "learn mutually from and grow with". Lee is also "willing to listen to everything" and "quietly supports" her.

Yeh adds that when she is impatient, Lee "doesn't roll her eyes".

According to Yeh, she has "never seen [Lee] lose her cool / until now..", likely referencing the series of exposés and retorts that Lee had shared on his social media platforms regarding her ex-husband Wang.

The artist ends her cryptic Instagram caption with the following:

"So much that I wish to say can only be experienced privately

Let's talk about the rest another time

Thanks for listening to her say her piece together

Proud of you"

Terri Kwan shares her views

Yeh is not the only person to speak up for Lee.

Taiwanese actress-model Terri Kwan shared a series of five Instagram stories on Dec. 21 — while the posts never explicitly named any parties, it is likely referencing the saga.

The Instagram stories have expired on her Instagram page but Kwan has reposted them onto her Weibo page.

Kwan claimed that she and the woman in question, presumably Lee, are not close friends but share many mutual friends who would meet together for meals.

8 Days reported that Kwan had posted a photo with some "tai tai" friends, including Lee, last year.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 關穎Terri Kwan🌴🌺🐘🍾🥂 (@kwanterri)

In her Instagram story, Kwan noted that Lee has always dressed in a low-profile manner without any branded goods.

They would chat about things related to educating children or other light-hearted topics, Kwan added.

Kwan believes Lee is not “out for money” but posits that even if the latter is seeking alimony, it is perfectly normal for a husband to give his wife money.

“I believe that one should contribute within their own means, it’s fine as long as both parties feel comfortable. Furthermore, this is a family that involves the children’s living and education costs, etc. I don’t think the terms that she has stated are demanding at all. How can one be so rich yet so stingy?”

Read more

Top images via @elin22 and @kwanterri on Instagram.

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of a Lifestyle & Entertainment writer at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

'Settle tomorrow, 4pm at Pioneer Mall': 2013 'Crimewatch' clip becomes global cringewatch meme in 2021

"Settle, settle."

December 22, 2021, 04:18 PM

Police investigating woman who offered companionship for money in Loyang & 18 others aged 17-88 for illegal gambling, unlawful employment

A poker table, pool table and karaoke system were found within the Loyang unit.

December 22, 2021, 03:49 PM

Melaka residents believe 'political frogs' caused Pakatan Harapan's defeat in state election

Most interviewees think Barisan Nasional will continue to win in the next election.

December 22, 2021, 03:36 PM

S'pore govt contributes more than S$81,000 for disaster relief efforts in M'sia & the Philippines

Supplementing Singapore Red Cross's pledges of US$50,000 (S$68,309) each to the Malaysian Red Crescent and Philippine Red Cross.

December 22, 2021, 03:29 PM

7 electric vehicle chargers to be deployed in condos across S'pore

The government aims to deploy 60,000 EV charging points across Singapore by 2030.

December 22, 2021, 03:06 PM

S'pore-M'sia land VTL capacity & ticket sales to be halved from Jan 21, 2022: MTI

This reduction in capacity will be equivalent to "24 bus rides per day one way", amounting to 48 bus trips daily.

December 22, 2021, 02:28 PM

Weekend flea market in Woodlands has second hand items for S$2-S$30

Major nostalgia.

December 22, 2021, 01:29 PM

Find ‘tigers’ at Tiong Bahru & get free drinks at a cafe on Jan. 8 & 9, 2022

Usher in the year of the tiger with Tiger Brokers’ first ever ‘What Will Tiger Do 2022’ event.

December 22, 2021, 12:09 PM

7-day PCR testing regime, N95 masks & face shields for all airport workers to mitigate Omicron variant: CAAS

Additional measures to protect the aviation community.

December 22, 2021, 11:55 AM

Freeze of all new ticket sales for VTL flights & buses into S'pore from Dec. 23 to Jan. 20, 2022: MOH

All travellers who already hold a ticket on a VTL flight or bus and meet all the other VTL requirements can continue to travel under the VTL.

December 22, 2021, 11:53 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.