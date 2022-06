12 S'pore ice cream cafes with cute interiors, unique flavours to chill out in

If you're looking for a sweet and cold distraction, we've compiled 12 dessert/ice cream cafes with proper sit-down areas so you can literally chill.

1. Overscoop (Orchard Central)

Every order of ice cream comes with one "overscoop", which is an additional smaller scoop of ice cream on top of a different flavour

S$4.50 for a single scoop, S$7 for a pandan coconut waffle

Known for their all-star signature Mou Tai liqueur gelato

Addresses and opening hours:

Flagship store 181 Orchard Rd, #02-12, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896 Monday to Thursday: 11:30pm - 10pm Friday to Sunday: 11am to 10:30pm

Waffle cone cafe 18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-83, Junction 9, Singapore 768897 Sunday to Thursday/ Public holiday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm Friday and Saturday/ Public holiday eve, 12:30pm to 11:30pm

Kiosk 377 Hougang Street 32, #B1-19, Rivercourt, Singapore 530377 10am to 10pm, daily

2. O' Happi Place (Everton Park)

Pastel dessert cafe in Everton Park that opened in March 2022

Prices start at S$4.50 for a single scoop

Flavours include Cereal Milk, Yellow Capsicum, Ju Pu (chrysanthemum and pu'er), and Ondeh Ondeh

Address: 5 Everton Park, #01-22A, Singapore 080005

Opening hours:

Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 9pm

Friday to Saturday, 12:30pm to 10pm

Closed on Mondays.

3. Mylo's (Gardens by the Bay)

Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe in Gardens by the Bays that offers snacks for both humans and dogs

Prices start at S$6 for a single scoop of gelato

Gelato flavours (for humans) include Himalayan Pink Salt Vanilla and Jasmine Oolong

Dog treats start at S$2 for peanut butter and whole wheat biscuits to S$5 for a bone broth pupsicle

Other food items for humans include pastries (S$6), tarts (S$11), and toasted panini (S$11)

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, #01-01, Singapore 018953

Opening Hours:

Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 8am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday, 8am to 10pm

4. Momolato (Haji Lane)

Halal-certified gelateria serving plant-based and keto options

Opens until 2am on Friday and Saturday

Prices start at S$4.90 for single scoop of signature flavour

Flavours include Coconut Gula Melaka with Dates, Pu'er Chocolate, and Yuzu Lemon with Rose-Infused Lychee

Address: 34 Haji Lane Singapore 189227

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm

Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am

5. No Horse Run (Yishun)

Gelato shop located in the heartlands of Yishun

Opens until 2am daily

Prices from S$4.20 for a single scoop

Flavours include Green Apple Yakult, Burnt White Chocolate, and Oolong osmanthus

We recommend the combination of Fleur De Cao dark chocolate gelato and buttermilk waffles with complimentary house-made jam

Address: 160 Yishun Street 11, #01-216, Singapore 760160

Opening Hours: 2pm to 2am, daily

6. Sweet Cheeks (multiple outlets)

Opens till 1am on Friday and Saturday

Prices start at S$4 for a single scoop of standard flavour to S$6 for a waffle

Staple flavours include Marshmallow Oreo, Lemoncurd with Speculoos, and Ricotta with Pistachio Bits

The Potong Pasir outlet also offers toasts priced between S$6 and S$8

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sweet Cheeks Gelato (@sweetcheeks.sg)

Addresses:

Ang Mo Kio 529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2353, Singapore 560529

Potong Pasir 37 Tai Thong Crescent Singapore 347862

Lavender 147 Tyrwhitt Road Singapore 207561

Opening Hours (for all three outlets):

Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm

Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 1am

7. Madame Ooze (South Bridge Road)

Instagrammable dessert bar that specialises in ice cream croissants

Prices range from S$4 for a single scoop to S$12 for Madame Ooze's Canapés

Savoury snacks available include mushy mushy cheesly toastie (S$9.90) and truffle eggy mayo croissant (S$8.90)

Address: 259 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058808

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 9:30am to 10pm

Friday and Saturday, 9:30am to 11pm

8. Kind Kones (multiple outlets)

Offers vegan ice cream and desserts, with gluten-free options available

From S$5.90 for a single scoop

June flavours include Baklava, Keto Avocado Coconut, Pandan Gula Melaka, and Watermelon Strawberry Mint

Addresses and opening hours:

Forum 583 Orchard Rd, #B1-27/K1, Forum the Shopping Mall, Singapore 238884 10am to 10pm, daily

Paragon 290 Orchard Rd, #B1-15, The Paragon, Singapore 238859 10am to 10pm, daily

i12 Katong 112 East Coast Rd, #02-25, i12 Katong, Singapore 428802 11am to 10pm, daily

9. Denzy (multiple outlets)

Gelateria in the heartlands of Bishan and Bedok North

Prices start at S$3.80 for a single scoop

Flavours include Ruby Chocolate & Raspberries, Whiskey & Salted Pecan Brittle, and Yogurt Speculoos

We recommend the Yuzu Mango as a refreshing treat on a hot day, or the Black Sesame and Pistachio flavours if you enjoy nutty flavours

Addresses and opening hours:

Bishan 506 Bishan Street 11, #01-404, Singapore 570506 12pm to 10pm, daily

Bedok North 509 Bedok North Street 3, #01-103, Singapore 460509 Sunday to Thursday, 1pm to 10:30pm Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 11:30pm

10. 2nd Serving (Holland Drive)

Artisanal gelato and tea joint "hidden" behind a vending machine door

Prices start at S$4.50 for a single scoop

Flavours include Rum and Raisin, Banana Honey Roasted Nuts, and Summer Berries.

Address: 41 Holland Drive, #01-07, Singapore 270041

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm

Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 11pm

11. Threepointtwo (Kampong Bahru)

Address: 85 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169380

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm

Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 12:30am

Closed on Mondays.

12. The Ice Cream Bar (multiple outlets)

Ice cream cafe that specialises in alcoholic flavours beyond the usual Rum and Raisin

Prices start at S$4.90 for a single scoop with surcharges for premium (+S$1) and double premium (+S$2) flavours

Bestselling flavours include Guinness Pistachio, Crunchy Coffee Whisky, and Smoked Cognac

The [email protected] outlet opened in March 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TheIceCreamBarSg (@theicecreambarsg)

Addresses and opening hours:

[email protected] 313 Orchard Road, #01-32/33/34, [email protected], Singapore 238895 Sunday to Thursday, 11:30am to 10:30pm Friday and Saturday, 11am to 11pm

Kampong Bahru 59 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169367 Sunday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm Friday and Saturday, 12:30pm to 11pm

Top images by @overscoopsg, @mylosgelato , and Felix widjaja on Google Maps.