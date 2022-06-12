12 S'pore ice cream cafes with cute interiors, unique flavours to chill out in

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
If you're looking for a sweet and cold distraction, we've compiled 12 dessert/ice cream cafes with proper sit-down areas so you can literally chill.
1. Overscoop (Orchard Central)
- Every order of ice cream comes with one "overscoop", which is an additional smaller scoop of ice cream on top of a different flavour
- S$4.50 for a single scoop, S$7 for a pandan coconut waffle
- Known for their all-star signature Mou Tai liqueur gelato
Addresses and opening hours:
- Flagship store
181 Orchard Rd, #02-12, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896
Monday to Thursday: 11:30pm - 10pm
Friday to Sunday: 11am to 10:30pm
- Waffle cone cafe
18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-83, Junction 9, Singapore 768897
Sunday to Thursday/ Public holiday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm
Friday and Saturday/ Public holiday eve, 12:30pm to 11:30pm
- Kiosk
377 Hougang Street 32, #B1-19, Rivercourt, Singapore 530377
10am to 10pm, daily
2. O' Happi Place (Everton Park)
- Pastel dessert cafe in Everton Park that opened in March 2022
- Prices start at S$4.50 for a single scoop
- Flavours include Cereal Milk, Yellow Capsicum, Ju Pu (chrysanthemum and pu'er), and Ondeh Ondeh
Address: 5 Everton Park, #01-22A, Singapore 080005
Opening hours:
Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 9pm
Friday to Saturday, 12:30pm to 10pm
Closed on Mondays.
3. Mylo's (Gardens by the Bay)
- Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe in Gardens by the Bays that offers snacks for both humans and dogs
- Prices start at S$6 for a single scoop of gelato
- Gelato flavours (for humans) include Himalayan Pink Salt Vanilla and Jasmine Oolong
- Dog treats start at S$2 for peanut butter and whole wheat biscuits to S$5 for a bone broth pupsicle
- Other food items for humans include pastries (S$6), tarts (S$11), and toasted panini (S$11)
Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, #01-01, Singapore 018953
Opening Hours:
Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 8am to 8pm
Friday and Saturday, 8am to 10pm
4. Momolato (Haji Lane)
- Halal-certified gelateria serving plant-based and keto options
- Opens until 2am on Friday and Saturday
- Prices start at S$4.90 for single scoop of signature flavour
- Flavours include Coconut Gula Melaka with Dates, Pu'er Chocolate, and Yuzu Lemon with Rose-Infused Lychee
Address: 34 Haji Lane Singapore 189227
Opening Hours:
Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm
Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am
5. No Horse Run (Yishun)
- Gelato shop located in the heartlands of Yishun
- Opens until 2am daily
- Prices from S$4.20 for a single scoop
- Flavours include Green Apple Yakult, Burnt White Chocolate, and Oolong osmanthus
- We recommend the combination of Fleur De Cao dark chocolate gelato and buttermilk waffles with complimentary house-made jam
Address: 160 Yishun Street 11, #01-216, Singapore 760160
Opening Hours: 2pm to 2am, daily
6. Sweet Cheeks (multiple outlets)
- Opens till 1am on Friday and Saturday
- Prices start at S$4 for a single scoop of standard flavour to S$6 for a waffle
- Staple flavours include Marshmallow Oreo, Lemoncurd with Speculoos, and Ricotta with Pistachio Bits
- The Potong Pasir outlet also offers toasts priced between S$6 and S$8
Addresses:
- Ang Mo Kio
529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2353, Singapore 560529
- Potong Pasir
37 Tai Thong Crescent Singapore 347862
- Lavender
147 Tyrwhitt Road Singapore 207561
Opening Hours (for all three outlets):
Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm
Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 1am
7. Madame Ooze (South Bridge Road)
- Instagrammable dessert bar that specialises in ice cream croissants
- Prices range from S$4 for a single scoop to S$12 for Madame Ooze's Canapés
- Savoury snacks available include mushy mushy cheesly toastie (S$9.90) and truffle eggy mayo croissant (S$8.90)
Address: 259 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058808
Opening Hours:
Sunday to Thursday, 9:30am to 10pm
Friday and Saturday, 9:30am to 11pm
8. Kind Kones (multiple outlets)
- Offers vegan ice cream and desserts, with gluten-free options available
- From S$5.90 for a single scoop
- June flavours include Baklava, Keto Avocado Coconut, Pandan Gula Melaka, and Watermelon Strawberry Mint
Addresses and opening hours:
- Forum
583 Orchard Rd, #B1-27/K1, Forum the Shopping Mall, Singapore 238884
10am to 10pm, daily
- Paragon
290 Orchard Rd, #B1-15, The Paragon, Singapore 238859
10am to 10pm, daily
- i12 Katong
112 East Coast Rd, #02-25, i12 Katong, Singapore 428802
11am to 10pm, daily
9. Denzy (multiple outlets)
- Gelateria in the heartlands of Bishan and Bedok North
- Prices start at S$3.80 for a single scoop
- Flavours include Ruby Chocolate & Raspberries, Whiskey & Salted Pecan Brittle, and Yogurt Speculoos
- We recommend the Yuzu Mango as a refreshing treat on a hot day, or the Black Sesame and Pistachio flavours if you enjoy nutty flavours
Addresses and opening hours:
- Bishan
506 Bishan Street 11, #01-404, Singapore 570506
12pm to 10pm, daily
- Bedok North
509 Bedok North Street 3, #01-103, Singapore 460509
Sunday to Thursday, 1pm to 10:30pm
Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 11:30pm
10. 2nd Serving (Holland Drive)
- Artisanal gelato and tea joint "hidden" behind a vending machine door
- Prices start at S$4.50 for a single scoop
- Flavours include Rum and Raisin, Banana Honey Roasted Nuts, and Summer Berries.
Address: 41 Holland Drive, #01-07, Singapore 270041
Opening Hours:
Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm
Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 11pm
11. Threepointtwo (Kampong Bahru)
- Instagrammable gelato cafe with blue and pink cafe interior
- Opens until 12:30am on Friday and Saturday
- Known for their MSW ice cream and quirky limited-time items like Sushi Gelato, Roti Prata & Curry Gelato with Assam Dip, Burger Gelato, and Coriander Gelato
- Prices start from S$4 for a classic scoop
- They also sell finger food like Har Jeong Kai (S$11.90) and Smoked Duck Pizza (S$11.90)
Address: 85 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169380
Opening Hours:
Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm
Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 12:30am
Closed on Mondays.
12. The Ice Cream Bar (multiple outlets)
- Ice cream cafe that specialises in alcoholic flavours beyond the usual Rum and Raisin
- Prices start at S$4.90 for a single scoop with surcharges for premium (+S$1) and double premium (+S$2) flavours
- Bestselling flavours include Guinness Pistachio, Crunchy Coffee Whisky, and Smoked Cognac
- The [email protected] outlet opened in March 2022
Addresses and opening hours:
- [email protected]
313 Orchard Road, #01-32/33/34, [email protected], Singapore 238895
Sunday to Thursday, 11:30am to 10:30pm
Friday and Saturday, 11am to 11pm
- Kampong Bahru
59 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169367
Sunday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm
Friday and Saturday, 12:30pm to 11pm
Top images by @overscoopsg, @mylosgelato , and Felix widjaja on Google Maps.
