12 S'pore ice cream cafes with cute interiors, unique flavours to chill out in

There's always space for dessert.

Karen Lui | June 12, 2022, 11:12 AM

If you're looking for a sweet and cold distraction, we've compiled 12 dessert/ice cream cafes with proper sit-down areas so you can literally chill.

1. Overscoop (Orchard Central)

Photo by @overscoopsg on Instagram.

Photo by @overscoopsg on Instagram.

  • Every order of ice cream comes with one "overscoop", which is an additional smaller scoop of ice cream on top of a different flavour

  • S$4.50 for a single scoop, S$7 for a pandan coconut waffle

  • Known for their all-star signature Mou Tai liqueur gelato

Orchard Central outlet. Photo by Overscoop via Google Maps.

Junction 9 outlet. Photo courtesy of Overscoop.

Addresses and opening hours:

  • Flagship store

    181 Orchard Rd, #02-12, Orchard Central, Singapore 238896

    Monday to Thursday: 11:30pm - 10pm

    Friday to Sunday: 11am to 10:30pm

  • Waffle cone cafe

    18 Yishun Avenue 9, #01-83, Junction 9, Singapore 768897

    Sunday to Thursday/ Public holiday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm

    Friday and Saturday/ Public holiday eve, 12:30pm to 11:30pm

  • Kiosk

    377 Hougang Street 32, #B1-19, Rivercourt, Singapore 530377

    10am to 10pm, daily

2. O' Happi Place (Everton Park)

Photo by Mandy How.

  • Pastel dessert cafe in Everton Park that opened in March 2022

  • Prices start at S$4.50 for a single scoop

  • Flavours include Cereal Milk, Yellow Capsicum, Ju Pu (chrysanthemum and pu'er), and Ondeh Ondeh

Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How.

Address: 5 Everton Park, #01-22A, Singapore 080005

Opening hours:

Sunday, Tuesday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 9pm

Friday to Saturday, 12:30pm to 10pm

Closed on Mondays.

3. Mylo's (Gardens by the Bay)

Photo by @mylosgelato on Instagram.

  • Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe in Gardens by the Bays that offers snacks for both humans and dogs

  • Prices start at S$6 for a single scoop of gelato

  • Gelato flavours (for humans) include Himalayan Pink Salt Vanilla and Jasmine Oolong

  • Dog treats start at S$2 for peanut butter and whole wheat biscuits to S$5 for a bone broth pupsicle

  • Other food items for humans include pastries (S$6), tarts (S$11), and toasted panini (S$11)

Dog eating a pupsicle. Photo by @mylosgelato on Instagram.

Photo by @mylosgelato on Instagram.

Photo by @mylosgelato on Instagram.

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, #01-01, Singapore 018953

Opening Hours:

Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, 8am to 8pm

Friday and Saturday, 8am to 10pm

4. Momolato (Haji Lane)

Photo by @kerynfoods on Instagram.

  • Halal-certified gelateria serving plant-based and keto options

  • Opens until 2am on Friday and Saturday

  • Prices start at S$4.90 for single scoop of signature flavour

  • Flavours include Coconut Gula Melaka with Dates, Pu'er Chocolate, and Yuzu Lemon with Rose-Infused Lychee

Photo by @fizzycitrus on Instagram.

Photo by Momolato's website.

Address: 34 Haji Lane Singapore 189227

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm

Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 2am

5. No Horse Run (Yishun)

Photo by @nohorserunsg on Instagram.

  • Gelato shop located in the heartlands of Yishun

  • Opens until 2am daily

  • Prices from S$4.20 for a single scoop

  • Flavours include Green Apple Yakult, Burnt White Chocolate, and Oolong osmanthus

  • We recommend the combination of Fleur De Cao dark chocolate gelato and buttermilk waffles with complimentary house-made jam

Photo by @nohorserunsg on Instagram.

Photo by Karen Lui.

Address: 160 Yishun Street 11, #01-216, Singapore 760160

Opening Hours: 2pm to 2am, daily

6. Sweet Cheeks (multiple outlets)

Photo by @sweetcheeks.sg on Instagram.

  • Opens till 1am on Friday and Saturday

  • Prices start at S$4 for a single scoop of standard flavour to S$6 for a waffle

  • Staple flavours include Marshmallow Oreo, Lemoncurd with Speculoos, and Ricotta with Pistachio Bits

  • The Potong Pasir outlet also offers toasts priced between S$6 and S$8

Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sweet Cheeks Gelato (@sweetcheeks.sg)

Addresses:

  • Ang Mo Kio

    529 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10, #01-2353, Singapore 560529

  • Potong Pasir

    37 Tai Thong Crescent Singapore 347862

  • Lavender

    147 Tyrwhitt Road Singapore 207561

Opening Hours (for all three outlets):

Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 11pm

Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 1am

7. Madame Ooze (South Bridge Road)

Photo by @madameooze on Instagram.

  • Instagrammable dessert bar that specialises in ice cream croissants

  • Prices range from S$4 for a single scoop to S$12 for Madame Ooze's Canapés

  • Savoury snacks available include mushy mushy cheesly toastie (S$9.90) and truffle eggy mayo croissant (S$8.90)

Photo by Wendy Wang on Google Maps.

Photo by Truc Giang on Google Maps.

Photo by Felix widjaja on Google Maps.

Address: 259 South Bridge Road, Singapore 058808

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 9:30am to 10pm

Friday and Saturday, 9:30am to 11pm

8. Kind Kones (multiple outlets)

Photo by Karen Lui.

  • Offers vegan ice cream and desserts, with gluten-free options available

  • From S$5.90 for a single scoop

  • June flavours include Baklava, Keto Avocado Coconut, Pandan Gula Melaka, and Watermelon Strawberry Mint

Photo by Derek Mathieson on Google Maps.

Forum outlet. Photo by Benson Kong on Google Maps.

Photo by SS Tan on Google Maps.

Addresses and opening hours:

  • Forum

    583 Orchard Rd, #B1-27/K1, Forum the Shopping Mall, Singapore 238884

    10am to 10pm, daily

  • Paragon

    290 Orchard Rd, #B1-15, The Paragon, Singapore 238859

    10am to 10pm, daily

  • i12 Katong

    112 East Coast Rd, #02-25, i12 Katong, Singapore 428802

    11am to 10pm, daily

9. Denzy (multiple outlets)

Photo by Karen Lui.

  • Gelateria in the heartlands of Bishan and Bedok North

  • Prices start at S$3.80 for a single scoop

  • Flavours include Ruby Chocolate & Raspberries, Whiskey & Salted Pecan Brittle, and Yogurt Speculoos

  • We recommend the Yuzu Mango as a refreshing treat on a hot day, or the Black Sesame and Pistachio flavours if you enjoy nutty flavours

Photo by @denzygelato on Instagram.

Bishan outlet. Photo by Karen Lui.

Bedok North outlet. Photo by Yeo Kim Moh on Google Maps.

Addresses and opening hours:

  • Bishan

    506 Bishan Street 11, #01-404, Singapore 570506

    12pm to 10pm, daily

  • Bedok North

    509 Bedok North Street 3, #01-103, Singapore 460509

    Sunday to Thursday, 1pm to 10:30pm

    Friday and Saturday, 1pm to 11:30pm

10. 2nd Serving (Holland Drive)

Photo by @2ndserving.sg on Instagram

  • Artisanal gelato and tea joint "hidden" behind a vending machine door

  • Prices start at S$4.50 for a single scoop

  • Flavours include Rum and Raisin, Banana Honey Roasted Nuts, and Summer Berries.

Photo by @2ndserving.sg on Instagram.

Photo from 2nd Serving/Facebook.

Photo by Lucify Gazette/Facebook.

Photo by Lucify Gazette/Facebook.

Address: 41 Holland Drive, #01-07, Singapore 270041

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Wednesday, 12pm to 10pm

Thursday to Saturday, 12pm to 11pm

11. Threepointtwo (Kampong Bahru)

Photo by @threepointtwo.sg on Instagram.

Photo by Anna Ang on Google Maps.

Photo by @threepointtwo.sg on Instagram.

Address: 85 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169380

Opening Hours:

Sunday to Thursday, 12pm to 10pm

Friday to Saturday, 12pm to 12:30am

Closed on Mondays.

12. The Ice Cream Bar (multiple outlets)

Photo by @theicecreambarsg on Instagram.

  • Ice cream cafe that specialises in alcoholic flavours beyond the usual Rum and Raisin

  • Prices start at S$4.90 for a single scoop with surcharges for premium (+S$1) and double premium (+S$2) flavours

  • Bestselling flavours include Guinness Pistachio, Crunchy Coffee Whisky, and Smoked Cognac

  • The [email protected] outlet opened in March 2022

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by TheIceCreamBarSg (@theicecreambarsg)

[email protected] outlet. Photo by @theicecreambarsg on Instagram.

Kampong Bahru outlet. Photo by @theicecreambarsg on Instagram.

Addresses and opening hours:

  • [email protected]

    313 Orchard Road, #01-32/33/34, [email protected], Singapore 238895

    Sunday to Thursday, 11:30am to 10:30pm

    Friday and Saturday, 11am to 11pm

  • Kampong Bahru

    59 Kampong Bahru Rd, #01-01, Singapore 169367

    Sunday to Thursday, 12:30pm to 10:30pm

    Friday and Saturday, 12:30pm to 11pm

Top images by @overscoopsg, @mylosgelato , and Felix widjaja on Google Maps.

