Pink & blue Kampong Bahru cafe opens till 2am on Fridays & Saturdays, has gelato & durian desserts

A new ice cream cafe has opened up at Kampong Bahru, for those in the area who've been looking for a sweet fix.

Minimalist theme

The cafe, called threepointtwo, recently opened on Apr. 29, and is the sister brand to Pang Zi Durian, a dessert shop specialising in durian products located at Jurong West.

threepointtwo has a minimalist vibrant blue and bubblegum pink theme. Here's what the place looks like.

Gelato and durian

The cafe serves a variety of gelato flavours, with a single scoop going for S$4, as well as the usual coffee and other drinks.

While threepointtwo's signature gelato flavour is Mao Shan Wang, it has other unique flavours including Blue Vanilla, Watermelon Mint and Honey Lavender.

Aside from the typical dessert fare of ice cream perched atop waffles, their menu includes a line of durian sweets like D24 and Mao Shan Wang Puffs, D24 Durian Mochi, and Durian Mousse.

Those who aren't fans of the King of Fruits can opt for the Earl Grey Puffs and Pistachio Puffs.

The cafe even serves mains for those feeling a bit more peckish — Har Jeong Kai, Truffle Fries, and a variety of pizzas.

threepointtwo

Address: 85 Kampong Bahru Road, Singapore 169380

Opening hours:

Sun to Thurs, 12pm to 10pm

Fri to Sat, 12pm to 2am

Top photo from saltyaaron / IG