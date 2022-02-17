Gelato in the shape of sushi found at Outram cafe, opens till 12:30am on Fridays & Saturdays

If you like sushi and gelato, there's a chance that you might like sushi gelato.

That's exactly what you can find at Threepointtwo, a cafe located in Outram.

Sushi-shaped gelato

Thankfully for your tastebuds, a sushi gelato isn't some frozen raw fish served in a cone.

It is, in fact, a variety of gelato flavours shaped to resemble a sushi platter.

Here it is:

Each set comes with four types of sushi:

Salmon sashimi: Watermelon sorbet and yuzu sorbet.

Tamago sushi: Mango sorbet and coconut sorbet.

Lobster salad gunkan: Rose lychee gelato and vanilla gelato wrapped in seaweed.

Tuna inari sushi: Pistachio gelato and vanilla gelato wrapped in inari skin.

The adorable set is served with a side of "soy sauce and wasabi", which is just some chocolate sauce with whipping cream.

Each set costs S$11.90, and it is only available for dine-in at the cafe, which can seat about 40-ish pax.

Available till Mar. 20

The sushi gelato set is a limited-time item that is only available till Mar. 20.

It is the February edition of the cafe's Twelve Surprises 2022 series, where the cafe presents a different way of eating gelato each month of the year.

Apart from the sushi gelato, the blue-and-pink hued quaint cafe specialises in other items like gelato buns, waffles and durian puffs.

Threepointtwo Gelato & Coffee

85 Kampong Bahru Singapore 169380

Opening hours:

Sundays to Thursdays: 12pm to 10pm

Fridays and Saturdays: 12pm to 12:30am

Top image from Threepointtwo.