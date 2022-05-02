Back

Buona Vista cafe is 'hidden' behind a vending machine door, serves ice cream from S$4.50 per scoop

Run, don't walk.

Fiona Tan | May 21, 2022, 11:53 AM

Attention Westies, here's another dessert place for you to check out.

2nd Serving

2nd Serving is an artisanal gelato and tea joint that opened in Nov. 23, 2021.

It is hidden behind a vending machine door, but has a window on the side which offers passers-by a look into the cafe, so it's hard to miss.

Image from Lucify Gazette/Facebook.

The interior of the cafe is warmly lit and coloured in a soft pastel pink, which makes for a homely and welcoming environment for those who choose to dine-in.

The bar counter is divided into two sections.

The first section closest to the entrance displays ice cream flavours, or a delicious ice cream viewing gallery, if you will, while the other is dedicated to brewing teas that can be served hot or cold.

Image from Lucify Gazette/Facebook.

Image from 2nd Serving/Facebook.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 2nd Serving (@2ndserving.sg)

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KRYSTAL LOH (@krystallloh)

Prices start from S$4.50 per scoop

You can expect the gelato at 2nd Serving to come with a unique Asian twist. Notable past flavours include tang yuan (glutinous rice balls), pulut hitam (black glutinous rice dessert with coconut milk), kueh bangkit (coconut cookies), and watermelon soju.

With that said, the ice cream cafe also serves up classic and timeless flavours such as rum and raisin, which it claims to be one of its more popular flavours.

Prices of the gelato start from S$4.50 for a single scoop, and S$8 for a double scoop. Premium flavours cost S$1 more.

Image from Lucify Gazette/Facebook.

Image from 2nd Serving/Facebook.

Do note, however, that the ice cream joint rotates its flavours on a weekly basis, and some of the flavours are seasonal; its eggnog flavour was only available during Christmas.

If you find a flavour that you fancy, consider bringing home a pint. An ice cream pint at 2nd Serving costs between S$16 and S$21 depending on the flavour of your choice.

2nd Serving also serves up cones, toppings, waffles, and seasonal waffles, basically the whole works, for those who would like a fuller dessert experience. Prices for these start from S$1 and go up to S$7.50 for seasonal waffles.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @curiousdorccy

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WJ (@wj_zhou)

@foodbaby.nomnom The ice cream here was actually damn good and for $4.50 a scoop?? #fyp #sgcafehopping #sgfoodie #sgtiktok #sgfoodtiktok #sgfoodtok #cafesingapore #icecream ♬ new person same old mistakes - 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫

About 2nd Serving

Image from Lucify Gazette/Facebook.

Address: 41 Holland Drive, #01-07, Singapore 270041

Opening hours: 12pm to 10pm daily, except Thursday to Saturday where its from 12pm to 11pm

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream

Follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from @wj_zhou/Instagram and  from Yeo Choon Kuan/Google Maps

