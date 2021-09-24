Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe at Garden's by the Bay has gelato, affogato & toasted brioche sandwiches

Mylo's, a pet-friendly glasshouse cafe at Garden's by the Bay, has opened near Cloud Forest and Flower Dome.

It is located along the Waterfront Promenade, by a popular running and cycling route.

The cafe

Menu

The cafe specialises in gelato, affogato and toasted gelato brioche sandwiches.

Gelato

Their gelato is priced at S$5 (single scoop) and S$8 (double scoop), with over 20 seasonal flavours such as Coconut and Pandan, and Vanilla and Himalayan Pink Salt.

Gelatos are available in variations such as milk-based, alcohol-laced gelati and fruit sorbets.

You can also opt to take away a one-litre tub of Gelato for S$38.

Vanilla and Himalayan Pink Salt Gelato:

Coconut and Pandan Gelato:

Affogato

The cafe also has Affogatos (S$10) in variations such as:

Vanilla Himalayan Pink Salt Gelato drown in Espresso, Honey, Olive oil and Fennel Pollen and seasonal homemade Fruit Compote

Greek Yoghurt drown in seasonal homemade Fruit Compote

Milo dinosaur, Milo Gelato topped with Milo Crumbs

Vanilla Himalayan Pink Salt Gelato drown in Espresso Affogato:

Toasted Gelato Brioche Sandwich

You can also opt for a Toasted Gelato Brioche Sandwich (S$8) which is essentially a toasted brioche stuffed with gelato of your choice.

Bakes

Other bakes and bites are also available like Carrot Cake, Banana Bread, Brownies, Muffins and sandwiches and pastries.

Tuna Melt, Ham & Cheese and Tomato & Buffalo Mozzarella Paninis are also on the menu.

Pet-friendly

Mylo's is a dog-friendly cafe and even offers pup-friendly snacks like:

Pumpkin & Oat dog biscuits

Peanut Butter & Honey dog biscuits

Chicken & Beef Bone Broth popsicles

Yoghurt & Mango popsicles

According to the cafe, dogs will receive one complimentary dog biscuit. Water dishes will also be made available in case your furkid gets thirsty.

View the full menu on their website here.

Mylo's

Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, #01-01, Singapore 018953

Opening hours:

Wednesday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm

Friday to Sunday, 8am to 10pm

Top photos via Mylo's