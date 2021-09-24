Dog-friendly glasshouse cafe at Garden's by the Bay has gelato, affogato & toasted brioche sandwiches

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mothershipsg
Mylo's, a pet-friendly glasshouse cafe at Garden's by the Bay, has opened near Cloud Forest and Flower Dome.
It is located along the Waterfront Promenade, by a popular running and cycling route.
The cafe
Menu
The cafe specialises in gelato, affogato and toasted gelato brioche sandwiches.
Gelato
Their gelato is priced at S$5 (single scoop) and S$8 (double scoop), with over 20 seasonal flavours such as Coconut and Pandan, and Vanilla and Himalayan Pink Salt.
Gelatos are available in variations such as milk-based, alcohol-laced gelati and fruit sorbets.
You can also opt to take away a one-litre tub of Gelato for S$38.
Vanilla and Himalayan Pink Salt Gelato:
Coconut and Pandan Gelato:
Affogato
The cafe also has Affogatos (S$10) in variations such as:
- Vanilla Himalayan Pink Salt Gelato drown in Espresso, Honey, Olive oil and Fennel Pollen and seasonal homemade Fruit Compote
- Greek Yoghurt drown in seasonal homemade Fruit Compote
- Milo dinosaur, Milo Gelato topped with Milo Crumbs
Vanilla Himalayan Pink Salt Gelato drown in Espresso Affogato:
Toasted Gelato Brioche Sandwich
You can also opt for a Toasted Gelato Brioche Sandwich (S$8) which is essentially a toasted brioche stuffed with gelato of your choice.
Bakes
Other bakes and bites are also available like Carrot Cake, Banana Bread, Brownies, Muffins and sandwiches and pastries.
Tuna Melt, Ham & Cheese and Tomato & Buffalo Mozzarella Paninis are also on the menu.
Pet-friendly
Mylo's is a dog-friendly cafe and even offers pup-friendly snacks like:
- Pumpkin & Oat dog biscuits
- Peanut Butter & Honey dog biscuits
- Chicken & Beef Bone Broth popsicles
- Yoghurt & Mango popsicles
According to the cafe, dogs will receive one complimentary dog biscuit. Water dishes will also be made available in case your furkid gets thirsty.
View the full menu on their website here.
Mylo's
Address: 18 Marina Gardens Drive, Gardens by the Bay, #01-01, Singapore 018953
Opening hours:
Wednesday to Thursday, 8am to 8pm
Friday to Sunday, 8am to 10pm
Top photos via Mylo's
Free things here 📣❗️
Hi there! Are you a small-business owner of an existing/upcoming F&B concept/space in Singapore? Email us at [email protected] with more information (introduction, menu, photos etc.) on your business for potential editorial (free!) coverage.
While it is not possible for us to respond to each and every one of you due to our limited manpower, rest assured that each pitch will be carefully read through and considered.
See you in our inbox!
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.