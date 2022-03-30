New pastel dessert cafe in Everton Park already selling out their chrysanthemum-pu’er gelato

Everton Park, a hip enclave near Outram, has welcomed a new tenant: O Happi Place.

Vibes

Newly opened on Mar. 24, the dessert cafe is Instagram-friendly with its curved shapes and pastel palette.

Indoor and outdoor seatings are available here.

House plants brighten up the place further, providing splashes of green that make for good photo backdrops.

What to eat here

The menu is concise, but the gelato is painstakingly made in-house in small batches, the owner tells us.

These come in less common flavours like Yellow Capsicum, Cereal Milk, and the best-selling Ju Pu (chrysanthemum and pu'er).

You can have the gelato by itself or with a cone, a waffle, or even rainbow bread.

We paired the Yellow Capsicum and Cereal Milk with a waffle, the latter surprising us pleasantly with its firm yet fluffy bite that holds up quite well against melting gelato.

The very unique Yellow Capsicum also has elements of ginger and lemongrass, but it's a daring choice to go with your waffle.

We'd recommend it if you're in the mood for novelty or adventure, but otherwise, the Cereal Milk is a safe yet exciting choice, paradoxical as it sounds.

The flavour, popular with students, tastes true to its name but can get a tad sweet after a while.

We also understood why the chrysanthemum pu'er flavour was sold out several times after trying it for ourselves.

The traditionally hot beverages are translated into something cold and creamy with light but distinct tea notes, coming across as mildly sweet.

Go all out and pair it with some carbs instead of having it on its own.

More interesting flavours:

Ondeh Ondeh

Coconut with Kaffir Lime

Lychee Rose Raspberry

Bergamot Orange

Yuzu & Mango Sorbet

If you're buying two scoops, you'll get a mini cone on the house.

Soon, you'll be able to take home the gelato in pint form as well.

Lastly, a small selection of coffee and tea make up the beverage menu.

Overall, the cafe is good news for residents, who now have a new dessert option that tastes as good as the decor looks.

O Happi Place

Address: 5 Everton Park, #01-22, Singapore 080005

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 12:30pm - 10pm

Closed on Mondays

Top photo by Mandy How