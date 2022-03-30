Back

New pastel dessert cafe in Everton Park already selling out their chrysanthemum-pu’er gelato

It's a popular flavour, not that the cafe is betraying it.

Mandy How | March 30, 2022, 12:05 PM

Everton Park, a hip enclave near Outram, has welcomed a new tenant: O Happi Place.

Vibes

Newly opened on Mar. 24, the dessert cafe is Instagram-friendly with its curved shapes and pastel palette.

Indoor and outdoor seatings are available here.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

House plants brighten up the place further, providing splashes of green that make for good photo backdrops.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

What to eat here

The menu is concise, but the gelato is painstakingly made in-house in small batches, the owner tells us.

Photo by Mandy How

These come in less common flavours like Yellow Capsicum, Cereal Milk, and the best-selling Ju Pu (chrysanthemum and pu'er).

You can have the gelato by itself or with a cone, a waffle, or even rainbow bread.

Photo by Mandy How

We paired the Yellow Capsicum and Cereal Milk with a waffle, the latter surprising us pleasantly with its firm yet fluffy bite that holds up quite well against melting gelato.

Photo by Mandy How

The very unique Yellow Capsicum also has elements of ginger and lemongrass, but it's a daring choice to go with your waffle.

We'd recommend it if you're in the mood for novelty or adventure, but otherwise, the Cereal Milk is a safe yet exciting choice, paradoxical as it sounds.

The flavour, popular with students, tastes true to its name but can get a tad sweet after a while.

Photo by Mandy How

We also understood why the chrysanthemum pu'er flavour was sold out several times after trying it for ourselves.

The traditionally hot beverages are translated into something cold and creamy with light but distinct tea notes, coming across as mildly sweet.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Go all out and pair it with some carbs instead of having it on its own.

More interesting flavours:

  • Ondeh Ondeh

  • Coconut with Kaffir Lime

  • Lychee Rose Raspberry

  • Bergamot Orange

  • Yuzu & Mango Sorbet

Photo by Mandy How

If you're buying two scoops, you'll get a mini cone on the house.

Said mini cones. Photo by Mandy How.

Photo by Mandy How

Soon, you'll be able to take home the gelato in pint form as well.

Lastly, a small selection of coffee and tea make up the beverage menu.

Photo by Mandy How

Photo by Mandy How

Overall, the cafe is good news for residents, who now have a new dessert option that tastes as good as the decor looks.

O Happi Place

Photo by Mandy How

Address: 5 Everton Park, #01-22, Singapore 080005

Opening Hours:

Tuesday to Sunday, 12:30pm - 10pm

Closed on Mondays

Photo by Mandy How

Top photo by Mandy How

