11 well-known brands in S'pore that closed down in 2020

In the past months, numerous business in Singapore have been negatively impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some of these businesses have even been forced to close its doors for good, either due to the pandemic or some combination of reasons.

Here are the brands that Singaporeans will miss:

1. Robinsons

The department store was founded in Singapore a whopping 162 years ago, back in 1858.

Earlier this year, Robinsons at Jem closed its doors in August.

In Oct. 2020, Robinsons announced that it will be closed its last two outlets in Singapore at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Mall.

2. Topshop

British fashion brand Topshop closed its last physical store at VivoCity in Singapore on Sep. 17, 2020.

The brand, which is managed by Wing Tai Retail Management in Singapore, opened its first store at Wisma Atria at Orchard Road back in 2000.

It enjoyed roaring success up until about eight to 10 years ago, until arriving brands like Uniqlo and H&M gradually edged out its presence.

The good news is that you can still shop for their items online via their website and Zalora.

3. Bakerzin

On Oct. 9, 2020, it was reported that Bakerzin had closed all five of its outlets in Singapore.

The restaurant was founded by pastry chef Daniel Tay in 1998, 22 years ago.

Tay previously told Vulcan Post that it took him three years to break even after investing a large sum, although business did "really well".

The chef sold the business in 2007, but managed it until 2013. At the time, rising rental costs had already begun to affect the business' profits.

4. Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant

Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant, located at Keppel Road closed its doors during the Circuit Breaker period from Apr. 7 to Jun. 1, after operating for 43 years.

While it was initially set to reopen on Aug. 1, the closure ended up being permanent.

The restaurant was known for its panoramic views of the Harbourfront area, Mount Faber and Sentosa.

5. Esprit

Esprit, a clothing line from the United States announced that it will be closing 56 outlets in Asia on Apr. 27.

There were a total of 16 outlets in Singapore.

The closures were part of its restructuring initiatives to cope with the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Esprit closed its Asia Facebook page on Oct. 20.

6. Sportslink

Sportslink, a homegrown brand founded in 1983 by Lim Kau Tee, announced its closure after 37 years.

The chain expanded to heartland malls in the 1990s and at its peak, it had more than 30 outlets.

The store sold sporting goods and apparel from a variety of international brands.

7. Changi Village Raintr33 Hotel

Raintr33 Hotel, located just down the road from the Old Changi Hospital closed down after operating for six years.

The 50-room hotel first opened back in Dec. 2014 and had sparked rumours that its grounds were haunted due to its close proximity to the abandoned Changi Hospital.

8. Firebake Restaurant

A bakehouse and restaurant, Firebake, announced that it would close permanently on Aug. 27, 2020.

It was established in 2017 and was known for their wood-fired cooking and sourdough bread.

Though they did not explain the reason for their closure, at least one person speculated that it was due to Covid-19 pandemic and the Circuit Breaker.

9. Antoinette patisserie

Local patisserie Antoinette announced on Jun. 23 that its last day of operation was Jun. 30, 2020.

It had two outlets, one in Penhas Road and another in Millennia Walk.

The patisserie was known for its French pastries and had been around for almost nine years.

The chef-owner, Pang Kok Keong, clarified that the reason for the closure was not due to the circuit breaker period or rental cost.

Instead, it was the levy paid to the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for its Penhas Road shophouse.

He announced that he would open a noodle stall called Pang's Hakka Noodles instead.

10. Kuishin Bo

Kuishin Bo, a Japanese buffet restaurant located at Suntec City announced that its last day of operations would be Apr. 6, 2020.

They bade farewell via a Facebook post:

According to the Facebook post, the eatery had been operating for 19 years prior to their closure.

However, the restaurant's website informed visitors that "this is not goodbye," and that they look forward to serving customers again soon.

11. SuperPark

SuperPark, an indoor activity park in Suntec City has closed down for good on Oct. 8 after two years.

The 40,000 sq ft indoor park had 20 different activities split into three areas:

Adventure Area

Game Area

Freestyle Area

According to its Facebook page, the park had been closed since Apr. 1 "until further notice" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

SuperPark also has branches in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

