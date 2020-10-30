Back

Robinsons closing last 2 stores in S'pore after 162 years

Another one bites the dust.

Fasiha Nazren | October 30, 2020, 11:20 AM

Department store Robinsons will be closing its last two outlets in Singapore at The Heeren and Raffles City Shopping Mall.

The Business Times reported that the department store operator had been put under a creditors' voluntary winding up.

In a statement from Robinsons senior general manager, Danny Lim, he said:

"We regret this outcome today. Despite recent challenges in the industry, the Robinsons team continued to pursue the success of the brand. However, the changing consumer landscape makes it difficult for us to succeed over the long-term and the Covid-19 pandemic has further exacerbated our challenges."

Staff will be paid

Robinsons employees were informed of the news on Oct. 30.

The company mentioned that employees will be paid in line with the next payment cycle.

Liquidators will also work with The Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers' Union (SMMWU), E2i and the NTUC Job Security Council to ensure that employees will be supported.

Closing down in Malaysia

The department store was founded in Singapore 162 years ago in 1858.

Robinsons at Jem recently closed its shutters in August this year.

Malaysian newspaper The Sun Daily reported that two Robinsons outlets in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will be going through the same liquidation process as well.

The Robinsons outlet at The Gardens Mall was opened in 2007 while the one at Shoppes at Four Seasons Place opened in 2018.

Top image from Google Maps.

