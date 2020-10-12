Back

40,000ft² indoor park SuperPark closes down at Suntec City after 2 years

Tough times.

Fasiha Nazren | October 12, 2020, 06:51 PM

It seems like another establishment in Singapore has closed for good.

SuperPark, an indoor activity park in Suntec City, has closed down for good on Oct. 8.

In a report by The Straits Times, deputy chairman of APM Property Management, the property manager of Suntec City Anthony Yip said:

"We took possession of the SuperPark premises on Oct. 8 as the operator was not able to come up with a concrete plan to restart operations."

A report by The Business Times revealed that SuperPark's holding company SuperPark Asia Group has S$18 million in liabilities.

SuperPark also has branches in Hong Kong, Bangkok and Kuala Lumpur.

Closed since April 1

According to SuperPark's Facebook page, the indoor park has been closed since April 1 "until further notice" due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Its latest Facebook post was shared in Aug. 2020, seeking new hires.
Mothership has reached out to SuperPark and APM Property Management for further comments.

Opened in 2018

SuperPark opened in Suntec City on Nov. 2018.

It was the first outlet in Southeast Asia.

The 40,000 sq ft indoor park had 20 different activities split into three areas:

  • Adventure Area

  • Game Area

  • Freestyle Area

Top image from Google Maps.

