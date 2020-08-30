Firebake restaurant at Katong closes permanently

Firebake has closed down permanently.

The bakehouse and restaurant made the heavy announcement on its Instagram account on Aug. 27.

Established in 2017, Firebake is known for their woodfired cooking and sourdough bread.

The space also houses Singapore's first full-scale woodfire bread ovens, built from 37,000kg of brick, sand, gravel, cement, and mortar, according to The Straits Times.

Main of meats, pasta, and seafood with European influences were on the menu as well.

The restaurant said in its farewell post,

"It has been an honour to ‘break bread” with you, and to be part of the Katong community. We have enjoyed being your village baker. Thank you for your support over the last years. Our woodfire may be extinguished for now, but the fire will continue to radiate strongly in our hearts. Thank you for being part of our journey."

While Firebake did not specify why it was closing down, fans have commented on its sudden departure.

One speculated that Covid-19 and the circuit breaker period might have been the cause.

Top image via Firebake's Instagram page