Back

Firebake restaurant at Katong closes permanently

Sad.

Mandy How | August 30, 2020, 05:45 PM

Events

Singapore Food Festival 2020

21 August 2020 - 30 August 2020

Virtual Edition

Firebake has closed down permanently.

The bakehouse and restaurant made the heavy announcement on its Instagram account on Aug. 27.

Established in 2017, Firebake is known for their woodfired cooking and sourdough bread.

View this post on Instagram

We remain committed to bring you the freshest, natural and tasty woodfired sourdough bread everyday. Daily bakes include: - Wave (white): $8 - Field (wholemeal): $9 - Seedy (seeds): $10 - Rock (100% rye): $11 - Brioche: (white, butter): $12 - Valley (fruit): $13 Available for takeaway and delivery islandwide at $10. Free delivery for orders above $80. We bake on Tuesday to Sunday (closed on Mondays). Please WhatsApp us your order at 9784 2950. #homedelivery #firebakesg #woodfired #sourdough #bread #sgig #happyfoodsg #lunchsg #instafoodsg #foodsg #sgfoodie #breadandbeyond #easties #katong

A post shared by FirebakeSG (@firebakesg) on

View this post on Instagram

Come by for our weekend bakes. How do Cheesymites, Choc Rolls or lime and cinnamon Morning Buns sound? Available Fridays to Sundays, from 9 am while stocks last! #firebakesg #bakes #woodfired #breakfast #dessert #breadsg #igsg #happyfoodsg #instafoodsg #foodsg #sgfoodie #easties #katong

A post shared by FirebakeSG (@firebakesg) on

The space also houses Singapore's first full-scale woodfire bread ovens, built from 37,000kg of brick, sand, gravel, cement, and mortar, according to The Straits Times.

Main of meats, pasta, and seafood with European influences were on the menu as well.

View this post on Instagram

Firebake prawn capellini. Char-grilled prawns on a bed of prawn and kombu oil infused capellini. #firebakesg #eatoutsg #happyfoodsg #woodfired #bread #instafoodsg #foodiessg #sgfood #sgbakes #katong 📷: @daphotographer

A post shared by FirebakeSG (@firebakesg) on

View this post on Instagram

New dish on our menu: braised pork belly, spring onion, grilled hispi cabbage with anchovy butter 🤤 #firebakesg #porkbelly #sgfoodie #sgfood #igsg #eastcoastroad

A post shared by FirebakeSG (@firebakesg) on

The restaurant said in its farewell post,

"It has been an honour to ‘break bread” with you, and to be part of the Katong community. We have enjoyed being your village baker.

Thank you for your support over the last years. Our woodfire may be extinguished for now, but the fire will continue to radiate strongly in our hearts. Thank you for being part of our journey."

View this post on Instagram

It has been a joy serving you as your Katong community woodfired bakehouse and restaurant since 2017. It is with a heavy heart that we announce Firebake has closed its operations permanently. It has been an honour to ‘break bread” with you, and to be part of the Katong community. We have enjoyed being your village baker. Thank you for your support over the last years. Our woodfire may be extinguished for now, but the fire will continue to radiate strongly in our hearts. Thank you for being part of our journey.

A post shared by FirebakeSG (@firebakesg) on

While Firebake did not specify why it was closing down, fans have commented on its sudden departure.

One speculated that Covid-19 and the circuit breaker period might have been the cause.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Firebake's Instagram page

AGC looking into case of lorry driver who claims jail term extended for 3 days despite paying S$500 fine

The AGC said that it was aware of the matter via a letter of inquiry sent by the driver's lawyer.

August 30, 2020, 07:21 PM

Python eating community cat in S'pore car park interrupted, drags carcass like horror movie scene

Just like in the movies.

August 30, 2020, 06:07 PM

S'porean SME employer describes interviewing 7 job applicants 'not hungry for jobs', sparks debate

Is it all about managing expectations about job expectations this Covid-19 crisis?

August 30, 2020, 05:39 PM

New MP Desmond Tan spent hours learning Instagram from son, might try TikTok next

The first time Member of Parliament talks to us about the issues close to his heart, his maiden speech in parliament, and the importance of reaching out to youths on their platforms.

August 30, 2020, 05:10 PM

3 men smack one another at Bedok 85 hawker centre because they stare at one another & talk loudly

Post-circuit breaker, people in Singapore going outdoors to get some fresh air and smacks in the face.

August 30, 2020, 04:27 PM

Banyan resorts in Phuket, Bintan & more from S$130 for 3D2N stays, valid till Dec. 2021

Plan ahead.

August 30, 2020, 04:27 PM

Why do MPs need to thank the President for her Address?

Lots of debate before voting whether to pass the Motion of Thanks.

August 30, 2020, 03:41 PM

14-year-old in S'pore battling anorexia: 'It isn’t about just wanting to be thin'

Soft truths to keep Singapore from stalling.

August 30, 2020, 03:29 PM

54 new cases of Covid-19 in S'pore on Aug. 30, 7 are S'poreans/PR

More details will be provided during tonight's update by MOH.

August 30, 2020, 03:19 PM

At least 29 dead after 2-storey restaurant in China collapses during birthday celebration

The restaurant is reportedly popular among the locals.

August 30, 2020, 02:55 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.