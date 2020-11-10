Changi Raintr33 Hotel beside Old Changi Hospital closing down, selling off furniture

Raintr33 Hotel, known for its location just down the road from the Old Changi Hospital, will be closing down after six years of operations.

Housed in a refurbished commando barracks, the hotel first opened for business in December 2014.

Unfortunately, its proximity to the abandoned Changi Hospital led some to conclude that the hotel and the rumoured haunted grounds were one and the same.

The 50-room hotel is currently holding a garage sale with items up for grabs including:

Chairs

Tables

Lighting

Plants

Paintings

Irons

Mattresses

Toiletries

Appliances

TVs

The garage sale is being held daily from 11am to 7pm at 33 Hendon Road until all goods are sold.

Those hoping to find a bargain should note that only cash or PayNow are accepted.

