Topshop last outlet at VivoCity closing on Sep. 17, buy-2-get-1-free deal now on

From good buy to goodbye.

Sumita Thiagarajan | September 11, 2020, 03:12 PM

British fashion brand Topshop will be closing its last physical outlet in Singapore on Sep. 17, 2020.

According to signs in the store at VivoCity, it closes next Thursday.

But the brand will still be available online via website and Zalora.

Photo by Sumita Thiagarajan

The brand is managed by Wing Tai Retail Management in Singapore.

According to Wing Tai Retail Management's website, their physical outlet in VivoCity is the only one that's currently open.

Exclusive buy-2-get-1-free deal

The store is currently having a moving out sale, with a buy-2-get-1-free deal, and slashed prices for all items.

When you buy two items of clothing from the store, you can get a third item for free.

The prices of items were slashed by a large amount, with denim pants for S$15 (S$109), formal work pants for S$13.90 (U.P.S$43.90), and blouses for S$10 (U.P.S$79.90).

When Mothership visited the store on Sep. 11, these deals were on offer:

Denim jeans at S$15

All photos by Sumita Thiagarajan

Party dress at S$20

Hats & selected accessories at 3 items for S$9

Work pants at S$13.90

Blouse at S$10

Address

1 HarbourFront Walk, #01-72, Singapore 098585

11am – 9pm daily

All images by Sumita Thiagarajan

