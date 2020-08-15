Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant at Harbourfront closes down after 43 years due to Covid-19 impact

A 43-year-old revolving restaurant has closed its doors for good, in light of the challenging circumstances created by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Prima Tower Revolving Restaurant, located at Keppel Road, was known for its dim sum offerings, and panoramic views of the Harbourfront area, Mount Faber, and Sentosa.

The restaurant, which closed during the Circuit Breaker period from Apr. 7 to Jun. 1, was initially slated to reopen on Aug. 1, 8world News reported.

However, the closure turned out to be permanent.

30 employees affected

30 employees are affected by the closure of the restaurant.

While they are not part of a union, their compensation pay was formulated with input from the Singapore Hotel Association, and the Food, Drinks & Allied Workers Union (FDAWU).

Management will also be seeking out other employment or training opportunities for the affected employees.

Revolving restaurants in Singapore

Before its closure, Prima Tower was one of two revolving restaurants in Singapore, with the other being Tong Le Private Dining at Marina Bay.

A third revolving restaurant at Mandarin Orchard hotel had previously been converted to a Club Lounge, and no longer rotates.

Totally unrelated but here's the latest episode of our podcast

Top image via Jyren Koh and Donald Teo on Google Maps