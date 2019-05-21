fbpx

2nd-hand mobile phone shops in S’pore judge Huawei phones to have S$0 resale value

For now.

Belmont Lay | May 21, 05:08 pm

Huawei has been blacklisted.

Singaporeans who are panicking are putting their bricks Huawei devices for sale on Carousell.

This is despite reassurances that existing Huawei devices are still able to run Google apps (Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail) — just that newer devices can’t.

Resale value hit

But there is no stopping the contagion as it has spread to second-hand mobile shops in Singapore.

These shops here are no longer accepting trade-ins for Huawei phones and tablets.

As AsiaOne noted, second-hand mobile phone shops have stopped accepting Huawei devices for now.

A look at the various price lists by different shops for trade-ins reveal Huawei is no longer a favourable brand:

Buy Back New Mobile
Mister Mobile
Mobile Square
Red White Mobile

Top photo via Kārlis Dambrāns

