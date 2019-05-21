2nd-hand mobile phone shops in S’pore judge Huawei phones to have S$0 resale value
For now.
Upsurge
Huawei has been blacklisted.
Singaporeans who are panicking are putting their
bricks Huawei devices for sale on Carousell.
This is despite reassurances that existing Huawei devices are still able to run Google apps (Google Maps, YouTube, Gmail) — just that newer devices can’t.
For Huawei users' questions regarding our steps to comply w/ the recent US government actions: We assure you while we are complying with all US gov't requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device.
Resale value hit
But there is no stopping the contagion as it has spread to second-hand mobile shops in Singapore.
These shops here are no longer accepting trade-ins for Huawei phones and tablets.
As AsiaOne noted, second-hand mobile phone shops have stopped accepting Huawei devices for now.
A look at the various price lists by different shops for trade-ins reveal Huawei is no longer a favourable brand:
