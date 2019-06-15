Epic outdoor family carnival to rain gummies every hour

If your kids have conquered every known playground in Singapore, congratulations, you’d be delighted to know that the Aviva Superfundae is upon us again.

For the 5th straight year running, the mega outdoor family carnival will happen at The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay on June 15.

The go-to carnival for family time will focus on outdoor fun, which means real bonding activities for parents and children, without the screen time. Having fun as an entire family seems to be a rare commodity in recent years as gadgets are increasingly being used as “nannies”.

So what’s a better way to bond as a family than these activities?

Mega Candy Cannon

The OG crowd pleaser. Brace yourselves for the rain of free gummies every hour. What do we say to being high on sugar? Yes please all day err day.

Donut Dash

Relive your daily routine with this fun twist as you drag your kids around on a giant donut. Perfect game for parents and kids to work together as the adults put their strength and speed to the test, while the kids provide moral support cheering their parents on.

Mega Hungry Hippo (Inflatable) NEW

Remember this?

Get ready for a life-sized version, where parents and kids work together to gobble up the competition.

Memo board and mosaic tiles making workshops

For those interested in crafts, there’s the memo board and mosaic tiles making workshops. Let your creative juices flow and bring home a piece of art to remember the day.

Whack-A-Mole (Inflatable) NEW

There aren’t many ways to describe whack-a-mole but here goes: Pop your head from the different openings without getting whacked by the mallet (inflatable, don’t worry) wielded by your kids.

Cray Cray Spray

Classic fun that every kid can enjoy. Just remember to bring extra sets of clothes.

It may seem like the activities are just fun and games but everything happens for a reason.

In Aviva Superfundae’s case, the activities are designed with three main play elements in mind: Connective (interaction and communication), active (psychomotor skills) and creative (imagination).

Last but not least, this event is to remind people to make time where it counts most, and keep the family close by disconnecting from gadgets to connect with their kids and make everlasting memories.

But wait there’s more!

Children under 12 get goodie bags chock full of snacks and toys and adults get beer or juice. Ice cream will also be available all day long.

And you end the day with a screening of Moana under the stars.

Wonderful.

Details

Date: June 15, 2019

Time: 10am to 9pm

Venue: The Meadow, Gardens by the Bay

Price: S$19.90 (standard price), $27.90 (at the door); kids below three enter free

Get your tickets here.

All photos by Aviva.

This sponsored post by Aviva is making this writer crave for some real outdoor fun with his family.