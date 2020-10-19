Worker, 27, dies after being electrocuted in workplace incident at former Police NS Department

A foreign worker has died after he was electrocuted in a workplace accident on Thursday (Oct 15).

Was dismantling an electrical distribution

In a statement to Mothership, a Ministry of Manpower (MOM) spokesperson said the worker was a 27-year-old Indian national and an employee of STIE Pte Ltd.

He was dismantling an electrical distribution board at 170 Still Road, where the former Police National Service (NS) Department is located, when he was electrocuted.

The man was then conveyed to Changi General Hospital (CGH), where he succumbed to his injuries.

MOM is currently investigating the incident.

Some other workplace incidents in 2020

A 26-year-old migrant worker died after crashing through a false ceiling at Tampines Mall on Jan. 25.

And on Mar. 11, a 36-year-old Indian national was involved in a fatal accident at Keppel Shipyard.

