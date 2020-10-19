JJ Lin hosting YouTube live with celebrity friends on Oct. 19, 10:45pm for album preview

Singaporean singer JJ Lin will be hosting a "global listening party" tonight (Oct. 19) at 10:45pm.
He will be joined by celebrity friends like Jam Hsiao, Mickey Huang, Jackson Wang, Harry Chang, Seven Tan, Chen Linong, Roy Wang, and more.
The live event on YouTube is meant to give fans a preview of the singer's 14th album/double EP "Drifter • Like You Do".
The album will be officially released on Oct. 20.
⠀ 🌍 2020.10.19 22:45 (GMT+8) 🌍⠀ 林俊傑 【倖存者 • 如你】 線上聽歌會⠀ JJ LIN 【DRIFTER • LIKE YOU DO】 GLOBAL LISTENING PARTY⠀ ⠀ Get ready for the big event! To my fans around the world, let’s come together to preview, AND countdown to the release of my new album!⠀ ⠀ 呼喚大集合！來自各地、喜歡我的朋友們，一起來搶聽我的新專輯，以及倒數新專輯上架！⠀ ⠀ 10月19日 晚上22:45 (GMT+8)⠀ 期待【倖存者 • 如你】故事的開端！⠀ _______⠀ ⠀ JJ 林俊傑 第14張專輯⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP ⠀ 10月20日 倖存於 你 ⠀ 相約平行時空⠀ ⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者如你⠀ #JJDrifter⠀ #JJDrifterLikeYouDo⠀ #JJXIV #JJDoubleEP
Lin has also posted snippets of his upcoming work on Instagram:
⠀ 這是一首關於你和我的歌，也是一個讓你和我來一起完整的故事。⠀ 《倖存者》MV coming soon!⠀ ⠀ This is a song about me and you, and a story for us to complete...⠀ ⠀ “Drifter” MV coming soon!⠀ ⠀ ———————————⠀ ⠀ JJ 林俊傑 第14張專輯⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP ⠀ 10月20日 倖存於 你 ⠀ 相約平行時空⠀ ⠀ 10月19日 22:45 (GMT+8) 【倖存者•如你】線上聽歌會⠀ 10月20日 00:00 (GMT+8) 雙EP專輯全球正式發行⠀ ⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP 實體購買⠀ 🔗 LINK IN BIO⠀ ⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者如你⠀ #JJDrifter⠀ #JJDrifterLikeYouDo⠀ #JJXIV #JJDoubleEP
⠀ 《倖存者》MV 正式30s預告！⠀ Here’s the official “Drifter” Music Video Trailer! Enjoy!⠀ ⠀ Full version 2020.10.20 12PM Coming Soon⠀ ⠀ ＿⠀ ⠀ JJ 林俊傑 第14張專輯⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP ⠀ 10月20日 倖存於 你 ⠀ 相約平行時空⠀ ⠀ 10月19日 22:45 (GMT+8) 【倖存者•如你】線上聽歌會⠀ 10月20日 00:00 (GMT+8) 雙EP專輯全球正式發行⠀ 10月20日 12:00 (GMT+8) 《倖存者》MV 首播⠀ ⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP 實體購買⠀ https://jjlin.lnk.to/JJXIVFA⠀ ⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者如你⠀ #JJDrifter⠀ #JJDrifterLikeYouDo⠀ #JJXIV #JJDoubleEP
Earlier in March, Lin hosted a live virtual concert as well, where fans were treated to performances by the singer and his friends.
Details
JJ Lin Global Listening Party
Oct. 19, 2020
10:45pm
Live on YouTube
Top image via JJ Lin's Instagram page
