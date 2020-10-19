JJ Lin hosting YouTube live with celebrity friends on Oct. 19, 10:45pm for album preview

Singaporean singer JJ Lin will be hosting a "global listening party" tonight (Oct. 19) at 10:45pm.

He will be joined by celebrity friends like Jam Hsiao, Mickey Huang, Jackson Wang, Harry Chang, Seven Tan, Chen Linong, Roy Wang, and more.

The live event on YouTube is meant to give fans a preview of the singer's 14th album/double EP "Drifter • Like You Do".

The album will be officially released on Oct. 20.

Lin has also posted snippets of his upcoming work on Instagram:

Earlier in March, Lin hosted a live virtual concert as well, where fans were treated to performances by the singer and his friends.

Details

JJ Lin Global Listening Party

Oct. 19, 2020

10:45pm

Live on YouTube

Top image via JJ Lin's Instagram page