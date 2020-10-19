Back

JJ Lin hosting YouTube live with celebrity friends on Oct. 19, 10:45pm for album preview

Cool.

Mandy How | October 19, 2020, 05:55 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

Singaporean singer JJ Lin will be hosting a "global listening party" tonight (Oct. 19) at 10:45pm.

He will be joined by celebrity friends like Jam Hsiao, Mickey Huang, Jackson Wang, Harry Chang, Seven Tan, Chen Linong, Roy Wang, and more.

The live event on YouTube is meant to give fans a preview of the singer's 14th album/double EP "Drifter • Like You Do".

The album will be officially released on Oct. 20.

View this post on Instagram

⠀ 🌍 2020.10.19 22:45 (GMT+8) 🌍⠀ 林俊傑 【倖存者 • 如你】 線上聽歌會⠀ JJ LIN 【DRIFTER • LIKE YOU DO】 GLOBAL LISTENING PARTY⠀ ⠀ Get ready for the big event! To my fans around the world, let’s come together to preview, AND countdown to the release of my new album!⠀ ⠀ 呼喚大集合！來自各地、喜歡我的朋友們，一起來搶聽我的新專輯，以及倒數新專輯上架！⠀ ⠀ 10月19日 晚上22:45 (GMT+8)⠀ 期待【倖存者 • 如你】故事的開端！⠀ _______⠀ ⠀ JJ 林俊傑 第14張專輯⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP ⠀ 10月20日 倖存於 你 ⠀ 相約平行時空⠀ ⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者如你⠀ #JJDrifter⠀ #JJDrifterLikeYouDo⠀ #JJXIV #JJDoubleEP

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin) on

Lin has also posted snippets of his upcoming work on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

⠀ 這是一首關於你和我的歌，也是一個讓你和我來一起完整的故事。⠀ 《倖存者》MV coming soon!⠀ ⠀ This is a song about me and you, and a story for us to complete...⠀ ⠀ “Drifter” MV coming soon!⠀ ⠀ ———————————⠀ ⠀ JJ 林俊傑 第14張專輯⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP ⠀ 10月20日 倖存於 你 ⠀ 相約平行時空⠀ ⠀ 10月19日 22:45 (GMT+8) 【倖存者•如你】線上聽歌會⠀ 10月20日 00:00 (GMT+8) 雙EP專輯全球正式發行⠀ ⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP 實體購買⠀ 🔗 LINK IN BIO⠀ ⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者如你⠀ #JJDrifter⠀ #JJDrifterLikeYouDo⠀ #JJXIV #JJDoubleEP

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin) on

View this post on Instagram

⠀ 《倖存者》MV 正式30s預告！⠀ Here’s the official “Drifter” Music Video Trailer! Enjoy!⠀ ⠀ Full version 2020.10.20 12PM Coming Soon⠀ ⠀ ＿⠀ ⠀ JJ 林俊傑 第14張專輯⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP ⠀ 10月20日 倖存於 你 ⠀ 相約平行時空⠀ ⠀ 10月19日 22:45 (GMT+8) 【倖存者•如你】線上聽歌會⠀ 10月20日 00:00 (GMT+8) 雙EP專輯全球正式發行⠀ 10月20日 12:00 (GMT+8) 《倖存者》MV 首播⠀ ⠀ 《倖存者 • 如你》雙EP 實體購買⠀ https://jjlin.lnk.to/JJXIVFA⠀ ⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者⠀ #JJ林俊傑倖存者如你⠀ #JJDrifter⠀ #JJDrifterLikeYouDo⠀ #JJXIV #JJDoubleEP

A post shared by JJ Lin (@jjlin) on

Earlier in March, Lin hosted a live virtual concert as well, where fans were treated to performances by the singer and his friends.

Details

JJ Lin Global Listening Party

Oct. 19, 2020

10:45pm

Live on YouTube

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image via JJ Lin's Instagram page

Retrenched thanks to Covid-19. What should you do next?

Step-by-step guide.

October 19, 2020, 05:54 PM

US Election: Trump finds support among both Chinese-born liberals & conservatives

Trump is seen as an ally on various issues for them.

October 19, 2020, 05:51 PM

Groups of 20 allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Nov. 1, 2020

Participants must still remain in sub-groups of five.

October 19, 2020, 05:20 PM

Bukit Timah double deaths: Japanese woman with depression strangled son, 5, & stabbed herself to death

Nami Ogata told doctors that she had insomnia, poor appetite, hair loss, low energy, and had lost 8kg.

October 19, 2020, 05:19 PM

Coffeeshop staff in Hougang spotted washing mop in same basin used to wash dishes

Oh no.

October 19, 2020, 05:08 PM

NEA & Shell to study feasibility of chemically recycling plastic waste into oil

How to turn plastic waste into useful materials again.

October 19, 2020, 04:52 PM

Amos Yee's grandpa says they haven't spoken for 3 years, wants to see him again if he's deported back

His grandfather said perhaps Amos wanted to prove himself to his family so bad that he behaved the way he did.

October 19, 2020, 04:37 PM

Couple working in S'pore had M'sia house broken into & ransacked, burglars allegedly stayed for days

Terrible.

October 19, 2020, 04:36 PM

Man finds spider nestled in earmuffs after feeling something tickling his ear

Senses tingling.

October 19, 2020, 04:27 PM

Garden-themed dessert cafe near Bugis has Bingsu, Shibuya Toast, Waffles & more

Opens daily from 12:30pm to 3am.

October 19, 2020, 04:10 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.