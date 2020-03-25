JJ Lin to hold free livestream concert for fans at 7:30pm on birthday, Mar. 27

JJ Lin will be holding a livestream at 7:30pm today (Mar. 27) for fans.

Mar. 27 is also the Singaporean singer’s birthday, who turns 39 this year.

The event is titled “327 Love Wishes”.

The livestream will also feature Tanya Chua, David Tao, and Taiwanese comedian Mickey Huang.

According to JFJ Productions, the three guests readily agreed when invited by Lin.

In a previous video, Lin said that he has prepared many “surprises” for the viewers.

Although Lin’s world tour was scheduled for a Shanghai stop on Mar. 27, it has been indefinitely postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Unable to meet his fans, Lin has decided to hold a livestream instead.

Together with his friends, the singer hopes that he can use music to connect people, and to “spread love and hope”.

Here’s where you can watch it:

2019 birthday

Lin similarly livestreamed his birthday party last year, featuring Selina from S.H.E as his guest.

He also declared it a “meatless” day, in an effort to encourage environmentalism.

