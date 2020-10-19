Back

Pierre Png & Andrea De Cruz celebrate 17th wedding anniversary at Raffles Hotel

Sweet.

Zhangxin Zheng | October 19, 2020, 08:22 PM

Singaporean actors Pierre Png and Andrea De Cruz, both 46, celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary recently.

The couple took to Instagram to dedicate a post to this special occasion.

Celebrating their 17th anniversary at Raffles Hotel

On De Cruz's Instagram post, she thanked Png for always having her back and be "ultimately the one who gave [her] a second chance at life".

Back in 2002, Png, her then-fiancé, donated a part of his liver to De Cruz after she suffered liver failure from the consumption of slimming pills from Slim 10.

The couple then got married later in 2003.

View this post on Instagram

...it doesn’t matter what’s in front of me coz I know you always have my back... thank you for always being my sounding board, my protector, and ultimately the one who gave me a second chance at life. Happy Anniversary my love, here’s to many many more 🥂. To @raffleshotelsingapore and your most wonderful staff, 🙏🏻 for making our anniversary weekend so memorable! #blessed #17yearsandcounting

A post shared by Andrea DeCruz (@andrea.decruz) on

Png also wrote on Instagram saying that he cannot imagine living without De Cruz.

View this post on Instagram

Our smiles may be masked but we are truly smiling from our hearts! Today marks 17 years since we said our I Dos and I cannot imagine my world without you @andrea.decruz Happy Anniversary sweets! I love you always...

A post shared by Pierre Png (@pierrepng) on

The couple spent their weekend at the Raffles Hotel.

One of the photos shared by De Cruz also showed that the couple visited famed Singaporean chef Jereme Leung's restaurant 藝Yì.

Top photos via Andrea De Cruz's Instagram

