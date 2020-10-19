Pierre Png & Andrea De Cruz celebrate 17th wedding anniversary at Raffles Hotel

Singaporean actors Pierre Png and Andrea De Cruz, both 46, celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary recently.

The couple took to Instagram to dedicate a post to this special occasion.

Celebrating their 17th anniversary at Raffles Hotel

On De Cruz's Instagram post, she thanked Png for always having her back and be "ultimately the one who gave [her] a second chance at life".

Back in 2002, Png, her then-fiancé, donated a part of his liver to De Cruz after she suffered liver failure from the consumption of slimming pills from Slim 10.

The couple then got married later in 2003.

Png also wrote on Instagram saying that he cannot imagine living without De Cruz.

The couple spent their weekend at the Raffles Hotel.

One of the photos shared by De Cruz also showed that the couple visited famed Singaporean chef Jereme Leung's restaurant 藝Yì.

Top photos via Andrea De Cruz's Instagram