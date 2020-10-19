Batam preparing to welcome green lane travellers from S'pore

Batam is preparing to welcome essential travellers from Singapore, in the wake of an agreement by Singapore and Indonesia on Oct. 12 to establish a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL), Batamnews reported.

According to the joint statement by the foreign affairs ministries of both countries, applications for the RGL are scheduled to begin on Oct. 26, with travel to commence "soon after."

Indonesia refers to the RGL as the Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA).

Batam Centre Ferry Terminal being prepared with Covid-19 health protocols

In the meantime, the acting governor of Riau Islands, Bahtiar Baharuddin, confirmed that the Batam Centre Ferry Terminal is currently being prepared in accordance with Covid-19 health protocols.

On Oct. 15, posts put up by the Facebook page of the ferry terminal showed inspections being carried out by Indonesian authorities in preparation for the RGL-TCA.

https://www.facebook.com/btmctrferryterminal/posts/3603736496323394

Measures include setting aside an isolation room for passengers who might have Covid-19 and installing equipment to run swab tests, according to both Batamnews and The Straits Times (ST).

In addition, travellers will have to abide by Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries.

This will include pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually-recognised health institutions.

According to the Jakarta Post, the Batam Centre Ferry Terminal is one of two routes established for the RGL, with the other being a special lane at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Jakarta.

About 10 hotels to receive visitors from Singapore

ST further reported that thus far, about 10 hotels in Batam will receive visitors from Singapore.

Other requirements for visitors from Singapore include, according to CNA:

Having a sponsor from the government or business entity,

Applying for a visa, and

Downloading either the e-Hac or Peduli Lindungi apps.

Thus far, Indonesia has reported a total of 365,240 Covid-19 cases and 12,617 deaths, the Jakarta Post reported.

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedIn

Top image from Terminal Ferry International Batam Center Facebook