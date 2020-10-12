Back

Essential business & official travel between S'pore & Indonesia resuming, applications open Oct. 26

A Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) will be established.

Nigel Chua | October 12, 2020, 09:44 AM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

Cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes will resume between Singapore and Indonesia soon.

The two countries will establish a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) to facilitate such travel, as negotiations have concluded.

This was announced today (Oct. 12), in a joint statement by the foreign affairs ministries of both countries.

Indonesia will refer to the RGL as the Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA).

Who can apply?

Indonesian citizens as well as Singapore citizens and residents can apply for the RGL/TCA, the statement said.

Travellers will have to abide by Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries.

This will include pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually-recognised health institutions.

Applications open Oct. 26

Applications for the RGL/TCA will open on Oct. 26, and travel will commence "soon after", according to the joint statement.

Operational details of the RGL/TCA, such as procedural requirements, health protocols, and application process will be announced "in due course".

Related story:

We deliver more stories to you on LinkedInMothership Linkedin

Top image via Unsplash

Twitter flags Trump tweet saying he can't get & can't give Covid-19

Back on the campaign trail.

October 12, 2020, 11:09 AM

Woman not allowed to board US flight as her outfit deemed 'lewd' & 'obscene'

She could only board after wearing the plane captain's t-shirt.

October 12, 2020, 03:25 AM

Suki-Suki Thai Hot Pot in Yishun now halal-certified, offering S$9.90++ lunch deal

What to eat in Yishun.

October 12, 2020, 03:03 AM

Hong Kong rice noodle chain with 10 levels of spiciness opens at Bedok Mall on Oct. 30

The second level is recommended for first-timers.

October 11, 2020, 11:00 PM

No new location visited by Covid-19 patients while infectious

Seven more patients have been discharged from the hospital.

October 11, 2020, 10:35 PM

Josephine Teo: New workgroup set up to help raise income of lower-wage earners

She said the concerns of these workers should not be treated "lightly" or "academically" as their families depend on them.

October 11, 2020, 10:32 PM

BBC mistakenly uses Taiwan's Double Ten celebrations for North Korea's military parade

The two entities could not be anymore different.

October 11, 2020, 08:38 PM

Australia discussing plans to reopen travel with S'pore, Japan & South Korea

Discussions have been held between the foreign ministers of both countries.

October 11, 2020, 07:58 PM

MPs Louis Ng & Raeesah Khan agree that HDB owners should be allowed to keep cats

Legalising cat ownership in HDBs would allow further regulation that can help more cats be adopted and reduce cat abandonment rates.

October 11, 2020, 06:39 PM

GoCycling bike store opens at Changi Airport T2 near Changi Jurassic Mile, S$8/hour rental

Nice.

October 11, 2020, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.