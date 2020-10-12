Essential business & official travel between S'pore & Indonesia resuming, applications open Oct. 26

Cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes will resume between Singapore and Indonesia soon.

The two countries will establish a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) to facilitate such travel, as negotiations have concluded.

This was announced today (Oct. 12), in a joint statement by the foreign affairs ministries of both countries.

Indonesia will refer to the RGL as the Travel Corridor Arrangement (TCA).

Who can apply?

Indonesian citizens as well as Singapore citizens and residents can apply for the RGL/TCA, the statement said.

Travellers will have to abide by Covid-19 prevention and public health measures mutually agreed upon by both countries.

This will include pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually-recognised health institutions.

Applications open Oct. 26

Applications for the RGL/TCA will open on Oct. 26, and travel will commence "soon after", according to the joint statement.

Operational details of the RGL/TCA, such as procedural requirements, health protocols, and application process will be announced "in due course".

