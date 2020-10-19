Jurong Point & FairPrice in Aljunied visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Oct. 10 & 11

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Oct. 19).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,915.

New locations visited multiple times by infectious case(s)

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Two locations were added to the list on Oct. 19:

Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2), visited from 6:35pm to 8pm on Oct. 10

FairPrice Aljunied (114 Aljunied Avenue 2), visited from 7:35pm to 8:05pm on Oct. 11

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 19:

Four imported cases

All of the cases announced today are imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

Amongst the imported cases today, three are asymptomatic, while one was symptomatic.

One is a Singaporean (Case 58076) and another is a Singapore Permanent Resident (Case 58077) who returned to Singapore from India.

Another case (Case 58078) is a Student’s Pass holder who also arrived from India.

The remaining case (Case 58079) is a Special Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked here.

34 remain in hospitals

12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,819 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

There are currently 34 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

34 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top photos via Google Maps.