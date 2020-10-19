Back

Jurong Point & FairPrice in Aljunied visited by infectious Covid-19 cases on Oct. 10 & 11

The total number of cases in Singapore stands at 57,915.

Jane Zhang | October 19, 2020, 10:48 PM

Events

Law Awareness Week 2020

05 October 2020 - 13 November 2020

The Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed four new cases of Covid-19 infection earlier today (Oct. 19).

This brings the total number of cases to 57,915.

New locations visited multiple times by infectious case(s)

MOH regularly updates a list of public places visited by confirmed Covid-19 cases for more than 30 minutes when they were still infectious.

Two locations were added to the list on Oct. 19:

  • Jurong Point (1 Jurong West Central 2), visited from 6:35pm to 8pm on Oct. 10

  • FairPrice Aljunied (114 Aljunied Avenue 2), visited from 7:35pm to 8:05pm on Oct. 11

Here is the full list of locations visited in the past 14 days, as of Oct. 19:

Four imported cases

All of the cases announced today are imported, and had been placed on Stay-Home Notice upon arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their SHNs.

Amongst the imported cases today, three are asymptomatic, while one was symptomatic.

One is a Singaporean (Case 58076) and another is a Singapore Permanent Resident (Case 58077) who returned to Singapore from India.

Another case (Case 58078) is a Student’s Pass holder who also arrived from India.

The remaining case (Case 58079) is a Special Pass holder who arrived from the Philippines to board a ship docked here.

    34 remain in hospitals

    12 more cases of Covid-19 infection have been discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities. In all, 57,819 have fully recovered from the infection and have been discharged from hospitals or community care facilities.

    There are currently 34 confirmed cases who are still in the hospital, most of whom are stable or improving.

    None is in critical condition in the intensive care unit (ICU).

    34 cases who have mild symptoms or who are clinically well but still test positive for Covid-19 are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

    28 have passed away from complications due to Covid-19 infection.

    Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

    Top photos via Google Maps. 

    Worker, 27, dies after being electrocuted in workplace incident at former Police NS Department

    MOM is investigating the incident.

    October 19, 2020, 09:09 PM

    GOMO by Singtel is paying you S$1,000 to speak for 20 minutes as an Instagram live host

    If you’ve ever wanted to shoot your shot at being an influencer, now’s your chance.

    October 19, 2020, 09:00 PM

    Pierre Png & Andrea De Cruz celebrate 17th wedding anniversary at Raffles Hotel

    Sweet.

    October 19, 2020, 08:22 PM

    Batam preparing to welcome green lane travellers from S'pore

    Inspections have been carried out at the ferry terminal by Indonesian authorities.

    October 19, 2020, 07:14 PM

    Realistic dinosaur-themed playground has been in Woodlands since 1997

    Woodlands had dinosaurs before it was cool.

    October 19, 2020, 06:16 PM

    Before S’pore had expressways, major road networks used to be marked out by milestones

    Singapore has seen over 50 years of major road projects, from the PIE to the North-South Corridor.

    October 19, 2020, 05:57 PM

    JJ Lin hosting YouTube live with celebrity friends on Oct. 19, 10:45pm for album preview

    Cool.

    October 19, 2020, 05:55 PM

    Retrenched thanks to Covid-19. What should you do next?

    Step-by-step guide.

    October 19, 2020, 05:54 PM

    US Election: Trump finds support among both Chinese-born liberals & conservatives

    Trump is seen as an ally on various issues for them.

    October 19, 2020, 05:51 PM

    Groups of 20 allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Nov. 1, 2020

    Participants must still remain in sub-groups of five.

    October 19, 2020, 05:20 PM

    About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

    Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
    Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.