Realistic dinosaur-themed playground has been in Woodlands since 1997

The new path connecting Changi Airport and East Coast Park was launched on Oct. 11 with much fanfare.

And it's mainly because of the Changi Jurassic Mile, which features a number of lifelike dinosaur statues.

Due to safe distancing measures, however, visitors will have to make a booking from Fridays to Sundays if they want to enter from 9am to midnight.

Dinosaur-themed playground since 1997

If the Changi Jurassic Mile is too far or crowded for you, there are other dinosaur sculptures in Singapore.

Fu Shan Garden is located near an HDB estate in Woodlands.

What's interesting about this place is that it has a dinosaur-themed playground.

The playground was made and designed by sculpture specialists Hong Hai Arts in 1997.

Kids and perhaps kids at heart can slide down the tails of several dinosaurs.

As well as scale or crawl through these prehistoric reptiles.

Here's what it looks like in the present day:

New addition in Jan. 2019

In January 2019, another playground featuring a stegosaurus and a triceratops was added to Fu Shan Garden.

While these dinosaurs do not look as realistic as their predecessors, the playground designed by Play Point has other elements of play including balance boards.

Where to go: Fu Shan Garden 81 Woodlands Street 81, Singapore 730827

When to go: Open to public all day.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Play Point Asia and Hong Hai Arts.