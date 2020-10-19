Back

Realistic dinosaur-themed playground has been in Woodlands since 1997

Woodlands had dinosaurs before it was cool.

Fasiha Nazren | October 19, 2020, 06:16 PM

Events

OrangeTee Property Expo 2020

17 October 2020 - 18 October 2020

Virtual event

The new path connecting Changi Airport and East Coast Park was launched on Oct. 11 with much fanfare.

And it's mainly because of the Changi Jurassic Mile, which features a number of lifelike dinosaur statues.

Due to safe distancing measures, however, visitors will have to make a booking from Fridays to Sundays if they want to enter from 9am to midnight.

Dinosaur-themed playground since 1997

If the Changi Jurassic Mile is too far or crowded for you, there are other dinosaur sculptures in Singapore.

Fu Shan Garden is located near an HDB estate in Woodlands.

What's interesting about this place is that it has a dinosaur-themed playground.

The playground was made and designed by sculpture specialists Hong Hai Arts in 1997.

Kids and perhaps kids at heart can slide down the tails of several dinosaurs.

Photo from Hong Hai Arts.

Photo from Hong Hai Arts.

Photo from Hong Hai Arts.

As well as scale or crawl through these prehistoric reptiles.

Photo from Hong Hai Arts.

Photo from Hong Hai Arts.

Here's what it looks like in the present day:

Photo from Roy Cheong's Facebook page.

Photo from Roy Cheong's Facebook page.

Photo from Roy Cheong's Facebook page.

New addition in Jan. 2019

In January 2019, another playground featuring a stegosaurus and a triceratops was added to Fu Shan Garden.

Photo from Play Point Asia's website.

Photo from Play Point Asia's website.

While these dinosaurs do not look as realistic as their predecessors, the playground designed by Play Point has other elements of play including balance boards.

Photo from Play Point Asia's website.

Where to go: Fu Shan Garden 81 Woodlands Street 81, Singapore 730827

When to go: Open to public all day.

Totally unrelated but follow and listen to our podcast here

Top image from Play Point Asia and Hong Hai Arts.

Worker, 27, dies after being electrocuted in workplace incident at former Police NS Department

MOM is investigating the incident.

October 19, 2020, 09:09 PM

GOMO by Singtel is paying you S$1,000 to speak for 20 minutes as an Instagram live host

If you’ve ever wanted to shoot your shot at being an influencer, now’s your chance.

October 19, 2020, 09:00 PM

Pierre Png & Andrea De Cruz celebrate 17th wedding anniversary at Raffles Hotel

Sweet.

October 19, 2020, 08:22 PM

Batam preparing to welcome green lane travellers from S'pore

Inspections have been carried out at the ferry terminal by Indonesian authorities.

October 19, 2020, 07:14 PM

Before S’pore had expressways, major road networks used to be marked out by milestones

Singapore has seen over 50 years of major road projects, from the PIE to the North-South Corridor.

October 19, 2020, 05:57 PM

JJ Lin hosting YouTube live with celebrity friends on Oct. 19, 10:45pm for album preview

Cool.

October 19, 2020, 05:55 PM

Retrenched thanks to Covid-19. What should you do next?

Step-by-step guide.

October 19, 2020, 05:54 PM

US Election: Trump finds support among both Chinese-born liberals & conservatives

Trump is seen as an ally on various issues for them.

October 19, 2020, 05:51 PM

Groups of 20 allowed for walking, cycling, & kayaking tours in S'pore from Nov. 1, 2020

Participants must still remain in sub-groups of five.

October 19, 2020, 05:20 PM

Bukit Timah double deaths: Japanese woman with depression strangled son, 5, & stabbed herself to death

Nami Ogata told doctors that she had insomnia, poor appetite, hair loss, low energy, and had lost 8kg.

October 19, 2020, 05:19 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.