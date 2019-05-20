S’poreans are selling their Huawei P30 Pro phones on Carousell following Google blacklisting

Tech giant Google recently suspended business services with China’s telecommunications company Huawei.

A Google spokesperson, quoted by Reuters, said that it is “complying with the order and reviewing the implications.”

Android has also issued a statement regarding the issue.

For Huawei users' questions regarding our steps to comply w/ the recent US government actions: We assure you while we are complying with all US gov't requirements, services like Google Play & security from Google Play Protect will keep functioning on your existing Huawei device. — Android (@Android) May 20, 2019

This has led to what appears to be a bit of a panic-selling on Carousell.

Here are the listings.

Which is a stark departure from the usual listings related to Huawei.

Usually accessories are the ones more likely to be on sale.

Some of the listings have been removed as of this article, so hopefully cooler heads prevailed, but there are still some who are placing their phones on sale.

Is there reason to panic

The rather startling news has led to a bit of confusion in general, with some using more relatable memes to make sense of it.

Huawei just got snapped by Google aka Thanos of tech world.#RIPHuawei pic.twitter.com/SnCDCw5CLB — Soham Naskar (@SohamNaskar) May 20, 2019

*Google restricts Huawei’s use of android* Huawei users : pic.twitter.com/QoyeoM80Cj — Hilmi Hiatus (@hilmikhai_) May 20, 2019

But here’s the thing, it is very much an evolving situation.

Unclear on changes

As of now, Huawei phones have not magically gone obsolete, all the regular functions are still there.

You can still update your apps just as you usually do.

What might be affected though is when Google releases their new version of Android later this year.

However the fluidity of events must be emphasised.

On May 17, the U.S. Commerce Department said it would consider “scaling back” restrictions on Huawei to prevent disruption to existing networks.

On May 20 this happened.

So maybe don’t sell your phones yet till the dust settles.

So stay tuned, because this is probably just the start of this giant kerfuffle.

Read about the original blacklisting here

Image collated from Trump’s Instagram and Carousell