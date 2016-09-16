fbpx

Back
﻿

Dessert brown sugar lava Xiao Long Baos now a thing in S’pore

Things are getting steamy around here.

Mandy How |Sponsored | May 17, 06:18 pm

Events

Upsurge

Perhaps you’ve heard of the ongoing brown sugar trend.

And maybe you’ve tried xiao long baos (soup dumplings) too.

Now, thanks to the folks at Paradise Dynasty, Brown Sugar Lava Xiao Long Bao is now a thing.

Photo by Mandy How

Available for *free*

Photo by Mandy How

The dish will only be available at the restaurant’s new outlet in Suntec City from May 25 to June 30, 2019.

Expect dumplings with 18 delicate folds, housing brown sugar and coconut strips that makes for an explosive dessert.

Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How
Photo by Mandy How

Best of all, this item is available for free.

Here’s how you can get it:

  • Dine-in at Paradise Dynasty’s Suntec City outlet and order any item
  • Post a Facebook or Instagram photo about the outlet
  • Get a basket of five Brown Sugar Lava Xiao Long Baos on the house

Opening promotion

Besides free dumplings, Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, & PGR members can also get 50 per cent off their food bill from May 25 – 26.

If you’re not sure what to order, Paradise Dynasty is known for its Chinese cuisine, with dishes like Spicy Szechuan Crispy Chicken, Poached Sliced Fish in Szechuan Chilli Oil, and La Mian.

One of their most commonly Instagramm-ed item is the basket of eight xiao long baos that come in original, ginseng, foie gras, black truffle, crab roe, cheese, garlic, and Szechuan flavours.

Address:
Suntec City Mall
3 Temasek Boulevard #B1-110, Singapore 038983

Opening Hours:
Monday to Friday, 11am – 10pm (Last order at 9.30pm)
Saturday, Sunday, and PH, 10:30am – 10pm (Last order at 9.30pm)

Top image by Paradise Dynasty.

This sponsored article lets the writer afford both bubble tea and xiao long baos.

About Mandy How

Mandy is a pantry rat. She eats everything in the pantry (except other people's food).

Show Facebook comments

Story Playlists

Evening Read Evening Commute

Weekly Recap

Social Media Fail

Weird AF

Flamin' Hot Stories

S’poreans Anyhowly Driving

Where To Eat?

S’pore Angst

Hong Kong butcher sells panties due to pork shortage caused by African swine fever

6,000 pigs culled to prevent the spread of swine fever.

May 17, 06:16 pm

Lady forces Shanghai-bound plane to wait 30 minutes so daughter could finish her duty-free shopping

Not cool.

May 17, 06:04 pm

Krispy Kreme Thailand sells Salted Egg Filled Ring Doughnuts & Salted Egg Caramel Macchiato

Yummy.

May 17, 05:57 pm

Grumpy Cat passes away at just 7 years old

Sad news.

May 17, 05:48 pm

NUS graduate who saved S$250k with husband before 30 says couples should not be so calculative

She also doesn't understand why girls expect guys to pay on dates.

May 17, 05:37 pm

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2019 Mothership. All rights reserved.
Cloud hosting by Vodien. Web design by Yu Sheng & Yu Siang. Web development by Ripplewerkz.

Morning Commute

Interesting stories to discuss with your colleagues in office later

Close