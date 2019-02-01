SD Gundam kits based on Romance of the Three Kingdoms to be released in S’pore in Apr. 2019

SD Gundam is short for Super Deformed Gundam. As its name suggests, it is much smaller than a full-fledged Gundam kit, but the series still has left its mark on pop culture, with several anime, manga and card games to its name.

Reboot

Part of Mobile Suit Gundam’s 40th anniversary project, a reboot of a well-loved SD Gundam kit series has been launched.

Known as the Sangoku Soketsuden SD Gundam, it is loosely based on characters from The Romance of The Three Kingdoms.

The cutesy Gundam kits are not only stunning and collectable, but they’re also tied to comics that will be published in April, and the official animation which will air in July.

The first three SD Gundam kits from this line — the Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam, Guan Yu Nu Gundam and Zhang Fei God Gundam — will be available from April 2019 onwards at all major retailers, including: Toys”R”Us, Takashimaya, Metro, OG, Kiddy Palace, Isetan, Don Don Donki, Metro, Popular, Tom & Stefanie, Kinokuniya, Gift Greeting, BHG, La Tendo, Hobby Art Gallery, Hobby Point, Orbe Station, and Toy Or Game.

Here’s a closer look at the gorgeous kits:

Liu Bei Unicorn Gundam:

Guan Yu Nu Gundam:

Zhang Fei God Gundam:



All three kits offer interchangeability, which means you can combine weapons and gear freely.

Their design and joint structure also allow for dynamic poses, while being much easier to assemble as compared to a full kit, as the pieces easily snap together.

It’s great for kids and adults, be it serious collectors or casual hobbyists.

The best part? They’re available at the special price of S$10.95 each for a limited time, so get your kits before they’re all sold out.

The three kits will also be highlighted at the Sakura Matsuri event happening at Gardens by the Bay from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019.

Visitors who like the Gundam.Info.en Facebook page and share the official Sangoku Soketsuden website on their Facebook page will receive a free folder at the event, while stocks last.

This article is brought to you by Sheng Tai Toys, who bring you all the toys you love, including those from the Gundam series.